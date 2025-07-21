The frontman of Philadelphia-based band Low Cut Connie is publicly accusing Luzerne County Rockin’ the River promoters of cancelling its Friday night performance due to politics.

“For the first time ever, my show has been canceled for ‘political’ reasons,” the band’s frontman, pianist and songwriter Adam Weiner posted Monday on social media.

”The promoters in Luzerne County, PA feel that this weekend’s Low Cut Connie show in Wilkes-Barre will be too controversial and polarizing. Low Cut Connie shows are quite the opposite!!” he wrote.

Weiner noted his band has been replaced with Halfway to Hell: A Tribute to AC/DC.

Related Video

Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo released this statement Monday: “Our goal is to have a place where we can enjoy music, food, promote our community, have fun, be safe and free of politics and propaganda.”

This is the 7th annual free Rockin’ the River summer summer concert series at the River Common recreational facility along the Susquehanna River. Based on past attendance, the three Friday evening concerts on July 11, 18 and 25 were each projected to draw crowds exceeding 3,000.

In a video he also posted Monday, Weiner said the event promoters indicated the band’s performance was cancelled for political reasons but did not elaborate.

Weiner said his band has performed throughout the country to diverse crowds and told video viewers he wanted to provide “context.”

He said he speaks about diversity and inclusion.

“Inclusion and diversity should not be dirty words, and I will not stop using them or apologize for speaking about diversity and inclusion. We need to take those words back,” he said.

He said he also recently released a song, “Livin in the USA,” that “speaks to the terror, the unease, the fear that so many people in the United States are experiencing right now because of these ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) raids that are absolutely inhumane and anti-American.”

“I will not stop speaking about that,” he said of the ICE raids. “For all these reasons, the organizers of this event feel that my show is too controversial. It’s going to alienate people and be too polarizing, so they cancelled the show.”

Weiner went on to say he believes the decision was wrong and a “cowardly choice.”

”It’s a missed opportunity actually to demonstrate that we can actually do free public events where we bring people together,” he asserted, describing the group’s concerts as “pure joy.”

County officials had announced the concert list in April.

The shows are presented by Visit Luzerne County and the Riverfront Parks Committee and supported by several major sponsors.

At the April announcement, officials stated the final July 25 show would feature original music by Low Cut Connie, which has a “sizable following in Philadelphia and has earned the praises of people such as Bruce Springsteen and Elton John.”

Will Beekman, vice president, Theater Operations & Content Development for ASM Global, had served on the event committee and helped to book Low Cut Connie.

Beekman said in April Low Cut Connie “is going to blow everyone’s mind.”

”Simply put, they are one of the greatest, most energetic live bands on the touring circuit today,” Beekman had said.

Subsequent releases about the event stopped listing Low Cut Connie and instead named Halfway to Hell: A Tribute to AC/DC as the performer in the July 25 slot.

The Rockin’ the River shows are free and for all ages. Gates open at 5 p.m. and music runs from 6 to 9 p.m.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.