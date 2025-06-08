And just like that, it’s a wrap — both Pittston Area and Wyoming Area conducted the 2025 graduation commencement ceremonies and not one drop of rain was felt at either Charley Trippi Stadium or Anthony “Jake” Sobeski Stadium.

I’m not sure how that happened since local weather forecasters made it seem inclement weather was a definite for both Thursday and Friday.

As the end of the week approached, it looked like Thursday’s Pittston Area graduation would be in the clear, but a bit of Canadian forest smoke was a hint in the air.

Friday’s weather for Wyoming Area looked a bit worse and the skies even opened up in the afternoon and for the first time in many, many years, it looked like graduation was heading indoors.

As I prepared to get my photo gear together, I saw sun shining through my window. What? I looked at the radar and it did not look promising, but apparently the front was dissipating as it approached Greater Pittston.

When I got to the stadium, the first person I saw was Dr. Jon Pollard, the school district’s superintendent.

I asked him if he had a pact with the devil in clearing the way weather wise with for graduation.

He reminded me of the streak of outdoor commencement ceremonies Wyoming Area has had over the years and this year was just another notch in their belt of nice weather.

Congratulations to the 261 graduates from Pittston Area and the 186 from Wyoming Area. I know you’ll go out there and do great things – you have to, the world depends on you.

Here’s a crazy fun fact, when you add up the graduates from both schools of 447, that is about what Pittston Area graduated on their own back in the mid-1970s, while Wyoming Area was graduating over 300.

It’s amazing how the numbers have dwindled but the taxes have skyrocketed, especially in recent years.

I’m not sure of the projections in the next five to ten years, but if enrollment continues on the downslide, what does that mean for either district?

I think it’s obvious, with Pittston Area having so much commerce on the east side of the river, they may not have to do much of anything, but the west side of the river is a different story. The answer isn’t to keep taxing residents at the top of or over the legal limit each year.

Many people still believe a merger between Pittston Area and Wyoming Area might be a possibility. Other people would say it would never happen.

We often, time after time, talk about Greater Pittston this and Greater Pittston that, could there possibly be a Greater Pittston School District in the future? Who knows, but not anytime too soon or in a few lifetimes from today?

At Pittston Area’s graduation, for the second time in just a few years, the school district suffered a loss in the Patriot family.

On Dec. 16, 2022, Pittston Area lost their beloved Dave Galli, who had worked at the school for over 40 years. It was a sudden loss that shook the district.

Loss fell over the district this year when longtime security guard Dennis O’Brien fell ill, eventually passing away at the end of May.

Like Dave Galli, every district faculty member, administration, board member and especially the students, loved Dennis.

Dennis knew most, if not all, students, and probably knew their families as well. There was nothing he would do for the kids. They always came first and foremost. He was very protective over them and was father like in that sense.

If you needed to know anything about Pittston Area, Dennis was the go-to guy.

He was the best when I needed help with something regarding the school district. Since I was media covering events, he made sure I had easy access in or out of parking lots, which I was very, very grateful for.

There are times when I have to get in, cover the job, and head out to get to another job or meet a deadline and Dennis knew time was always an issue for me.

I always enjoy talking to him about family or hunting, which he loved to no end.

Years ago, he was dealt a bad blow when he lost his right arm in 1989. That never stopped Dennis in either doing his job or hunting in the woods.

The more you got to know Dennis, his disability vanished and it’s almost like you forgot he only had one arm.

I’m going to miss him, our chats, his help, his hunting stories, and his dedication to Pittston Area, its students and staff.

Dennis would have turned 61 on Christmas Day and that is way too young to leave this life, he was enjoying it so much.

At Pittston Area’s commencement, Dennis was mentioned and a large photo of him was posted at the front game.

“Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life. Don’t be trapped by dogma—which is living with the results of other people’s thinking. Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own inner voice. And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition.” — Steve Jobs

“We do not need magic to change the world, we carry all the power we need inside ourselves already: we have the power to imagine better. Graduation marks the end of one chapter, but the magic of who you are is just beginning to unfold.” — J.K. Rowling

“Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson