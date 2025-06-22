WEST PITTSTON — The Fourth Annual First to Fall program, sponsored by the West Pittston Historical Society (WPHS), honoring local Revolutionary War patriots, will take place on Sunday, June 30 at 2:00 p.m. at the Jenkins Harding Cemetery, located on Wyoming Ave.

This year’s event will feature re-enactors playing the parts of those involved in the events of June 1778 just prior to the Battle of Wyoming.

“We have five people who are playing the roles and explaining the battle from their point of view,” Mary Portelli, WPHS president, said. “You get to see the British point of view, the colonist point of view and the kid that was with the Harding boys when they were killed.”

A special appearance by the 24th Connecticut Militia Regiment, Inc., a unit of the American Revolution re-enactors, will, once again, be back for First to Fall.

Related Video

According to Mary Portelli, West Pittston Historical Society president, the family friendly event said five re-enactors would perform under a tent. The event is free to the public.

West Pittston Historical Society will offer West Pittston items for sale and a Sue Hand original painting of a view the Jenkins Harding Cemetery.

Linden St. will be closed during the rain or shine event.

For further information on First to Fall or other West Pittston Historical Society news and events, point your online browser to westpittstonhistory.org or the Society’s Facebook page.