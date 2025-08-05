Luzerne County is finalizing an engineer selection with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for the Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge replacement project, County Manager Romilda Crocamo said in a Tuesday update.

County council members heard presentations from the top three prospective engineering design firms on June 26 and had to complete paperwork to rank the firms.

PennDOT’s Central Office must review and approve the council ranking information.

County officials have said all information must remain confidential until the PennDOT Central Office approval is granted. If any of the presented information is made public, the entire selection process must be redone, Crocamo has said she was informed by the state.

Crocamo had closed the county-owned bridge over the Susquehanna River on March 20 after engineers performing an inspection found further deterioration and section loss of primary, load-carrying components.

In addition to $10 million in federal funding allocated through the state for this project, the county has access to a $55 million casino gambling fund established for county infrastructure.

Because federal funding is involved, the county must select an engineer to develop three options for the bridge.

Since the bridge closing, the alternate route has been the state Route 29/South Cross Valley Expressway crossing, officially called the John S. Fine Bridge.

Totaling 2,072 feet, the bridge connects Nanticoke and the West Nanticoke section of Plymouth Township. The crossing was constructed in 1914 and last rehabilitated in 1987.

