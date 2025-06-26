Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo said she authorized the initiation of litigation Thursday against the Keystone Mission due to the “distinct possibility” the Wilkes-Barre agency will be immediately closing.

The filing — a praecipe for a writ of summons — is intended to protect and preserve the county’s right to reclaim federal American Rescue Plan Act funds distributed to Keystone Mission, Crocamo said in a statement.

County council will be asked to confirm the initiation of litigation at its next meeting, Crocamo said.

The Keystone Mission announced last week that it will close its overnight homeless shelter in Wilkes-Barre on July 10.

Keystone Mission’s Innovation Center for Homeless and Poverty at 90 E. Union St. in Wilkes-Barre opened in October 2023 and provides homeless men and women with a daytime place to shower and wash clothes, receive breakfast and access community resources and services that may help them get off the streets. The center also provides overnight shelter.

Both the day and overnight services are slated to end.

Council had awarded $500,000 to the Keystone Mission for the homeless services, including $312,400 to lease and remodel space to create apartments for four homeless families in Wilkes-Barre.

Justin Behrens, who oversees the Keystone Mission, said last month that the homeless housing apartment project is still being completed, but by another entity. He noted his nonprofit did not receive the full American Rescue allocation from the county. Behrens previously served as Keystone Mission executive director and recently returned in an unpaid capacity because the oversight position was vacant.

The apartments were slated for a leased building at 64 E. Union Street in the Thomas C. Thomas complex in Wilkes-Barre adjacent to the structure Keystone Mission leases for the homeless center.

Earlier this week, Behrens released Keystone Mission’s accounting of how the American Rescue funds were spent and maintained “there has been no misuse, fraud or criminal behavior.”

County Controller Walter Griffith told county council at this week’s meeting he had warned them of the risk of investing public funds remodeling a structure not owned by the nonprofit. Council members indicated they would ask Behrens to publicly answer questions at a future meeting.

Behrens said Thursday he will accept the invitation.

“We are transparent and have nothing to hide. We are going to work and cooperate with the county like we have in the past,” he said.

Behrens said there is a false rumor circulating among the homeless that the center will be closing before July 10 and providing tents for them.

“I am working day and night to make sure everyone has a place to go, and we’re closing July 10,” he said.

Of the 63 homeless people regularly visiting the center, 21 have been placed, Behrens said. Some received bus transportation to return to family members, while others have been accepted by other organizations across the state willing to take more people.

Behrens said Keystone Mission’s Transformation Center off Coal Street in Wilkes-Barre will remain open. It provides shelter for 10 men.

Thursday’s county initiation of litigation in the county Court of Common Pleas was a writ and did not yet include a complaint outlining specific arguments.

