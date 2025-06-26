A public demonstration of Luzerne County voting system options will be held July 9 at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre, county Election Director Emily Cook said Thursday.

The event is intended to gather public feedback as county officials consider a potential switch for 2026.

Reconsideration of the voting system is appropriate at this time because the five-year maintenance and support contract with the current supplier, Dominion Voting System, expires at the end of this year, county Manager Romilda Crocamo has said.

The administration will eventually present county council with options on systems and pricing in case it wants to change, Crocamo has said. Another option for council would be negotiating a new maintenance and support contract to continue using the Dominion system for a set number of years.

Four vendors responded in February to the county’s request for proposals to provide a new voting system, and all have been invited to participate in the public demonstration, Cook said: Dominion, Clear Ballot Group Inc., Election Systems and Software (ES&S) and Hart InterCivic.

Cook said the evening demonstration will be set up similar to one held in August 2023 for prospective electronic poll books used for voter sign-in, which drew approximately 50 county residents, poll workers, officials and candidates.

Times and other details about the July 9 demonstration will be publicly released next week and posted on the election page of the county website at luzernecounty.org, Cook said.

Cook said the administration has been analyzing the four vendor submissions to compare prices because the proposals differed in what equipment and support were included in purchase and lease options.

Depending on prices, the leasing option is worth considering because the county won’t be locked in if it decides to switch vendors, Cook has said.

Generally speaking, the county would have to spend several million dollars to purchase a system and under a million dollars annually to lease one, the administration has said.

Because there’s no mandate to change systems at this time, there may be little or no state and federal funding to offset costs. The purchase of a voting system is not eligible for funding through the county’s annual state election integrity grant, officials have said.

The administration promised to work closely with the county’s five-citizen election board on formulating a recommendation to council.

Council had approved the purchase of Dominion’s system for $3.6 million at the end of 2019 as part of a state mandate for all counties to implement systems with a paper record that can be verified by voters and kept in case tallies are questioned.

There are two ways to meet the paper-trail requirement — filling in ovals on actual paper or making selections on a computerized touchscreen ballot marking device and then printing a copy for review before feeding it into a tabulator to be cast and saved. The current Dominion system uses ballot marking devices, but the county has used paper ballots at times that were then scanned into the Dominion tabulators to be counted.

Cook has said there are many considerations in the debate over paper ballots versus marking devices.

Some voters prefer to mark their selections on paper and scan that in, as opposed to a printout, she said.

With paper ballots, the county would only need one ballot marking device at each of the 186 precincts for those with disabilities in addition to scanners to tabulate the ballots, she said.

Advocates of ballot marking devices say the machines immediately alert voters when they attempt to pick too many candidates (overvoting) or when they have not selected all allowable choices (undervoting) in case they want to choose more.

Ballot marking devices also require voters to type in write-in selections so handwriting does not have to be deciphered during post-election adjudication.

However, Cook has noted the county already must deal with these issues for mail ballots.

The county experimented with using paper ballots in the 2023 primary election, but the county election board unanimously voted in August 2023 in support of the bureau’s plan to return to the ballot marking devices for that year’s general election. Officials concluded that electronic devices were preferred.

