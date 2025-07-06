Tree of Life Esthetics Studio LLC brings wellness to West Pittston

Tree of Life offers plenty of boutique items from teas to candles and everything in between, leading toward happiness and calm.

Tree of Life proprietor Rebecca Tomlinson places another item on the shelf of her shop, where she offers everything from candles to skin products to stuffed animals and more.

WEST PITTSTON — Some people were born to teach, and once a teacher, always a teacher. Even when Rebecca Tomlinson decided to step away from teaching at Lackawanna College, she turned her attention to educating people on how to connect their mind with their body.

Tomlinson, 46, left a 23-year career in higher education to open the Tree of Life Esthetics Studio LLC, a wellness boutique and aesthetics spa on Luzerne Avenue next to Agolino’s Restaurant.

It is there she utilizes her certification as an aesthetician and licensed skincare professional who provides cosmetic skin care treatments and services, such as facials and makeup application.

“It is not in place of a dermatologist, but it’s more relaxing services that nourish the skin,” Tomlinson said in describing her services at Tree of Life. “Everything I do is less invasive, and I teach people how to be calm on the inside because that plays out on your skin on the outside.”

It’s not all about skin treatment; Tomlinson uses her educational background to help clients to de-stress.

“I use a combination of massage methods for the face and then music and different techniques to get people to relax and unwind,” Tomlinson explained. “Most people come in because they want their skin to look good, but a lot of people come in because they want to relax, too. This is about health and happiness, and overall wellness.”

Tomlinson clarified she’s not a massage therapist, but does apply massage-like techniques on a client’s face.

“I did start the business with an emphasis really being on mind-body connection,” Tomlinson said. “A lot of people are not aware of mindfulness in exactly what that means. So about a year in business, I then switched and just started focusing on overall wellness, and people then understood it more.”

In addition to changing her business model, Tomlinson began selling merchandise and created several classes for adults and children.

In terms of neurological wellness, there are broad categories that help you feel calmer and happier, including spirituality, connecting with family and friends, pets, cooking, baking, art, gardening, spending time in nature, and self-care.

Tomlinson can help you and teach you to take time and invest in your health and welfare.

“I decided that instead of only focusing on the self-care, I would bring on all of those other categories too,” Tomlinson explained.

In addition to her regular services, she holds classes related to de-stressing.

“So all the classes are connected to mindfulness on some level,” Tomlinson added. “Mindfulness is just turning off the stress and anxiety of your day and tuning into the moment right now, so that you tap into like your sense of hearing, taste, touch, smell, so that you’re present in the present moment, because when you do that, then you realize that you’re safe and secure.”

Tomlinson also offers art classes on intuitive painting — which is like abstract painting — during which she dims the lights, helping students de-stress while creating a masterpiece.

“They are just in the flow of creating art, and that also calms their brain waves,” Tomlinson said, on the advantages of painting in dim light.”

There are children’s mindfulness classes available as well.

Tree of Life Esthetics Studio is more than a spa; it’s a holistic wellness hub offering mindful events, personalized skincare, and a relaxing retreat, which customers consistently praise.

Gentleman, Tree of Life is not just for women, there are plenty of items on the menu for you.

For information, contact Tomlinson at 570-237-0880 or visit Tree of Life on Facebook and at treeoflifenepa.com, where you can find the latest news, services, pricing, available classes and products.

Store hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Facials are by appointment only.