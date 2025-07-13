JENKINS TWP. — PLAID Community Church, along with Jenkins Township, will sponsor the 6th Annual Family Fun Fest from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2, at 1575 River Road, next to Milazzo Industries.

Admission is free, and all are welcome to attend.

According to Jenkins Twp. Supervisor Stanley Rovinski, there will be games, face painting, puppets, caricatures, free pony rides and free food.

There will be plenty of prizes and surprises.

Related Video

For information, contact officials at Jenkins Twp. at 570-654-3315 or PLAID Community Church at 570-991-7028.

PLAID Community Church is a church plant in the Pittston area presenting a nonjudgmental atmosphere to relax and be with friends.