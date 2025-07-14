Luzerne County Council’s Infrastructure Committee is scheduled to discuss possible resolutions opposing a plastics plant and transmission line at its meeting Tuesday, the agenda said.

This committee makes recommendations for council consideration. Majority council approval would be required at a future council meeting for any resolutions to take effect.

The first resolution focuses on the proposed construction of a plastics plant by Alterra Energy LLC in Sugarloaf Township.

According to the proposed resolution, the Akron, Ohio-based company has proposed to construct a plastics pyrolysis plant at 42 Tomhicken Road that would involve transporting approximately 100,000 tons of discarded plastic into the county from major urban centers, such as New York City and Philadelphia.

It said the “proposed plant would reportedly produce approximately 80,000 tons per year of a fuel product derived from the pyrolysis of plastic waste.”

The resolution cites concerns about the emission of toxic chemicals and pollutants and would urge the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and any other relevant regulatory agencies to deny permits or other approvals for the proposed facility.

The second resolution would oppose new PPL transmission lines through Nescopeck, Black Creek, Sugarloaf and Hazle townships. PPL said that project will provide additional power and support existing and future load growth.

“Numerous residents, property owners and community organizations have expressed deep concerns regarding potential negative impacts on property values, community aesthetics, the environment and public health,” the proposed resolution said.

The resolution would urge PPL and regulatory agencies to pursue alternative routes or solutions and perform environmental and health impact assessments.

Tuesday’s committee meeting is at 6 p.m. in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Instructions to attend remotely will be posted under council’s online meetings section at luzernecounty.org.

Councilman Jimmy Sabatino chairs the infrastructure committee, and Harry Haas is vice chair. The other members are Patty Krushnowski and LeeAnn McDermott.

Hirings

Eleven county government employees were hired in June, according to the new monthly human resources personnel report.

The workers, their positions and hourly compensation: Ashley Basar, Mental Health/Developmental Services (MH/DS) fiscal technician, $18.23; Colleen Connolly, planning and zoning transportation planner, $28.91; Sheena Dalley, Convention and Visitors Bureau sales and marketing director, $29.40; Lynette Engle, assessors clerk 3, $15; Rita Hughes, District Attorney’s Office clerk typist, $15.53; Robert Martin, building and grounds custodial worker, $13.52; David Pace, Children, Youth and Families (CYF) caseworker 1, $20.91; Thomas Romanelli, probation services fiscal technician, $16.12; Brian Strawhacker, domestic relations enforcement officer, $23.08; Haide Tabbu, prothonotary clerk 3, $16.12; and Michael Wassel, prison lieutenant, $30.29.

Departures

Eight workers retired in June: Alexander Boris, minimal offenders unit corrections officer; Andrea Hill, election bureau administrative assistant; Vincent Alessandri, domestic relations first assistant; Susan Minnick, court civil administrative assistant; Christine Champion, magisterial district court clerk 5; Cindy Jones, CYF caseworker 2; Mollie Katrenicz, DA’s office clerk 5; and Carleen Kendig, prison nurse.

Ten workers resigned last month, the report said: Ashley Betz, law office paralegal; Joseph Dessoye, CYF attorney; Caitlin Cook, 911 PSAP supervisor; Daniel Dzoch, minimal offenders unit corrections officer; Dyonna Hill and Eric Smith, prison corrections officers; Heather Hunsinger, prothonotary clerk 3; Cross Hunt, 911 telecommunicator; Beverly Perez, prison nurse; and Nicole Psaila, part-time assistant public defender.

Two prior workers were listed in the involuntary separation category, the report said: CYF caseworker manager William D’Angelo and drug and alcohol administrator Ryan Hogan.

Transfers

Samantha Culver changed departments and is now a MH/DS program specialist at $20 per hour.

Eight workers advanced to new positions through the internal merit hiring process, it said.

These employees, their new positions and hourly compensation: Kerry Cecil, recorder of deeds clerk 3, $25.13; Kendra Dewey, 911 PSAP supervisor, $22.44; Elena Hunsinger, DA’s office clerk 3, $16.37; Nicole Ledoretti, recorder of deeds clerk 3, $21.33; Liam Stone, IT information technician, $22.36; Christopher Thoma, recorder of deeds clerk 3, $16.38; Lora Lee Yanus, recorder of deeds clerk 3, $17.88; and Michael Gagliardi, interim drug and alcohol administrator, $41.90.

Study commission

The county’s Government Study Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the county courthouse.

The commission is drafting a revised county home rule charter that will be on the November general election ballot for possible voter adoption.

Remote attendance instructions will be posted in the council online meetings section (scroll down) at luzernecounty.org.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.