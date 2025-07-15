Michael Gagliardi is Luzerne County’s new drug and alcohol administrator, county Human Services Division Head Megan Stone announced Tuesday.

The appointment takes effect Friday. The drug and alcohol agency also covers neighboring Wyoming County.

Gagliardi has been serving as interim administrator of the department since June 16.

Stone’s announcement said Gagliardi “brings years of experience in the field of substance use services and community collaboration.”

“In this role, he will oversee our drug and alcohol programs, work closely with providers and stakeholders and ensure that our services meet the highest standards of care and compliance,” Stone said in the release. “We are excited to have Mike join our leadership team and help advance our mission of providing effective prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery services throughout our community.”

The position was publicly advertised at $70,000 to $76,000, and Gagliardi will receive $74,000 annually, Stone said.

Gagliardi started his county employment in 2021 as deputy drug and alcohol administrator, assigned to focus largely on prevention and education programs for youth, Stone said.

He previously worked as a licensed social worker and therapist in the mental health field, including employment at the Children’s Service Center, Stone said.

Stone said many clients with substance use disorder have a dual diagnosis also experiencing mental health issues.

“His experience is beneficial to bridge the gap between drug and alcohol and mental health/developmental services,” Stone said.

Since her appointment as division head in January, Stone said one of her missions has been the unification of those two departments with Children, Youth and Families. The administrators of all three county departments meet regularly so they can “talk to each other,” she said.

The drug and alcohol administrator position was open with the departure of Ryan Hogan. Hogan’s June 13 end of county employment was listed as an involuntary separation on the human resources personnel report. Hogan had been appointed drug and alcohol administrator at the start of 2020.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.