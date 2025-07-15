WILKES-BARRE — A bipartisan group of state lawmakers from the Flood Insurance Premium Assistance Task Force on Tuesday announced the advancement of legislation that would give Pennsylvania home buyers information regarding flood risks when purchasing residential property.

The four legislators are Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township; Sen. Steve Santarsiero, D-Bucks; Rep. Perry Warren, D-Bucks; and David Zimmerman, R-Berks/Lancaster.

House Bill 1704 — introduced by Warren and Zimmerman and approved unanimously by the House Insurance Committee — would require home sellers to disclose critical flood-related information to prospective buyers.

The legislation is based on recommendations made by the Flood Insurance Premium Assistance Task Force, which was created through legislation introduced by Warren and Santarsiero and signed into law by Gov. Josh Shapiro.

“This bill would alert prospective buyers of residential real property of the existence of a potential risk of flood damage,” said Warren, who chairs the House Insurance Committee, “and would ensure that prospective home buyers are aware of a property’s history of flooding or flood insurance requirements so they can consider flood risk and the availability of flood insurance coverage.”

House Bill 1704 would require sellers to disclose:

• Whether a property has previously experienced flood damage.

• Whether a property is in a FEMA-designated flood hazard area (100- or 500-year flood zones).

• Whether the owner of a property is required to obtain or maintain flood insurance.

• Whether the seller received any form of governmental assistance for flood damage.

• Whether the seller has ever filed a flood insurance claim.

The bill also would direct the Pennsylvania Insurance Department to create and maintain a public-facing website with information on flood zones, insurance options and risk mitigation strategies.

“With Pennsylvania’s history of flooding and recent intense storms and flooding events throughout the nation, the members of the task force are working together to reduce economic risk and to promote flood awareness,” Warren said.

“In order for home buyers to make an informed purchase, sellers must disclose flooding risks when selling a home,” Santarsiero said.

“The process of purchasing or renting a home can be stressful, and that process must be as open and transparent as possible,” Zimmerman said.

Baker said, “For many, a home is the largest purchase they will make in their lives. It makes sense that flooding issues are properly disclosed, and buyers have accurate details to make an informed decision.”

House Bill 1704 now moves to the full House for consideration.

