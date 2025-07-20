Luzerne County is laying the groundwork for a possible zoning ordinance update.

Dan Reese, county acting GIS/planning and zoning director, said new development issues that have surfaced since the last 2021 revision should be weighed for possible incorporation in the ordinance.

Data centers are one example of an emerging industry not addressed in the current ordinance, he said. These centers are increasingly in demand to house computing and networking equipment that stores and churns out information for businesses.

Another possibility to consider are accessory dwelling units, such as tiny homes or other small structures to house extended family that have become more prevalent, particularly due to rising housing costs, Reese said.

The county may also want to consider further relaxing requirements for chickens, he said. Chickens were long prohibited in residential zones under the county ordinance, but the 2021 revision added a provision allowing them in agricultural zones if the property has at least five acres to keep them.

Debates about backyard chickens had monopolized some county council meetings in 2014, when the legislative body pondered amending the county zoning ordinance to allow up to four backyard hens at residential properties covered by county zoning. A council majority did not act on implementing the change.

The county zoning ordinance does not apply to all municipalities.

At this time, 20 of the county’s 76 municipalities opt to have the county handle their zoning, as opposed to implementing and enforcing their own local ordinance: Avoca, Courtdale, Dupont, Duryea, Hughestown, Jeddo, Laflin, New Columbus, Pringle, Warrior Run, West Wyoming, Yatesville and the townships of Conyngham, Fairmount, Hunlock, Huntington, Lake, Newport, Ross and Union.

Reese said the zoning update proposal is still in its infancy because funding must be identified. The administration plans to seek a Municipal Assistance Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to fund the update.

To firm up the amount of the funding request, the county must first publicly seek proposals from consultants, he said. The proposed request is currently under review, with a public posting planned soon, he said.

Reese briefed the county Planning Commission on the plans to seek proposals at a public meeting earlier this month.

“This update would modernize zoning regulations in municipalities that fall under the county’s jurisdiction for zoning and can have the potential to act as a model ordinance for all municipalities within the county,” his commission agenda submission said.

If the ordinance update proceeds as planned, Reese emphasized there will be extensive opportunities for public input.

The county’s last zoning update deleted some outdated provisions, clarified definitions and established a more flexible mixed-use residential/business zone option along some roadways, officials had said.

Safe streets

In another GIS/Planning and Zoning project, numerous public comment boxes have already popped up on a map that was posted to accept feedback about safety issues on county roadways.

The department is seeking citizen reports of safety issues impacting vehicles, buses, pedestrians and bicyclists for a new transportation safety action plan that will document concerns in one report and possibly help secure funding to correct them. This plan covers all roads within the county, not only those that are county-owned.

Reese said he appreciates the growing level of public participation and will continue pushing for citizen feedback through September.

Submitting concerns is easy because the county has posted an online map on the planning/zoning department’s “Safe Streets For All” section at luzernecounty.org. Pinpoint the location at issue and double-click. A box pops up to explain the safety issue, and submission of the poster’s name and contact information is optional.

Once submitted, comments are visible to anyone accessing the map, which has created an interesting space to learn about concerns others have flagged.

There’s also a link to a survey that includes a spot for specific location concerns and a “story board” outlining the safety action plan purpose.

