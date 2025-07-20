David Morin came out of retirement to catch for the Phillies against Yankees. Morin batted a career .325 hitting average before retirement.

Rebecca Ritter trots to first base after getting a hit for the Yankees against the Phillies Thursday evening at West Pittston Little League.

Batter Tiffany Moska rips a single against the Phillies at West Pittston Little League in the Victory Sports League.

WEST PITTSTON — The Victory Sports League is underway for the 2025 season. Four teams participate in the league, and according to Fred DeSanto, league president, 12 additional players signed up for this season.

—Tony Callaio