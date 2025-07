Wyoming Area graduates lead the drills for football campers on Friday.

11-year-old Travon Popovich is shown going through drills at the annual Wyoming Area football camp.

Wyoming Area football campers ran through agility drills to warm up before they broke off into groups.

Wyoming Area head football coach Randy Spencer, far right, welcomed the campers on Friday night.

WEST PITTSTON — The annual Wyoming Area Football Camp was held on Friday a Sobeski Field with over 80 campers participating.

Randy Spencer, Wyoming Area head football coach, welcomed the campers before breaking off into groups for drills. Camp T-shirts were issued courtesy of Anzalone Law Offices. The camp was sponsored by the Wyoming Area Football Alumni Association.

—Tony Callaio