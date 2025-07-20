Greater Pittston got the Region 5 Senior American Legion Baseball Tournament started with a bang.

Although it was hosting the event in Hughestown, Greater Pittston served as the “visitor” and batted first when the double-elimination tournament began bright and early Friday morning.

Before 10 a.m. arrived, Greater Pittston already had a 13-run lead on the way to a 13-1, five-inning rout of South Scranton.

Greater Pittston scored four runs each in the first and second innings, then five in the third.

Related Video

The big start also allowed Greater Pittston to save arms for later in the tournament.

Greater Pittston manager Steve Homza used five pitchers to throw an inning each in a combined two-hitter.

Wyoming Valley League rival Mountain Post defeated Beech Creek 5-4 in the second game and was scheduled to be Greater Pittston’s second-round opponent in a game that was set to be played Saturday afternoon, too late to be included in this edition.

The first four Greater Pittston batters reached base.

Dominic Innamorati led off with a single.

Silvio Giardina doubled in Innamorati.

Zander Condeelis then drew a walk and Jake Aftewicz singled to score Giardina for a 2-0 lead.

Jeremy Layland added a run-scoring single with one out and Richie Tonte had an RBI double with two outs.

Innamorati and Giardina began the second with consecutive hits.

Chase Montigney provided an RBI double and Drew Cisney an RBI single with two outs.

Doubles by Innamorati and Condeelis got the fifth-inning outburst started.

The Condeelis hit was the first of five straight. It was followed by four RBI hits – a triple by Aftewicz, single by Montigney and doubles by Layland and Cisney.

Greater Pittston finished with 16 hits, half of which went for extra bases.

Innamorati had three hits and three runs. Giardina, Aftewicz, Montigney and Layland all finished with two hits, two runs and two RBI.

Giardina, Paul Rusincovitch, Richie Tonte, David Fath and Ryan Tonte each pitched an inning.

Giardina struck out two of the three batters he faced. Richie Tonte gave up the only two hits, but struck out three. Fath allowed a run on two walks.

The tournament field also includes Wyoming Valley champion Stripes & Strikes from Hazleton, Green Ridge from Scranton, Hughesville and Danville.

The first two teams were set to be eliminated in games that started Saturday morning.

There are three games, including the winners’ bracket final, scheduled for Sunday, two on Monday and either one or two on Tuesday. All games are played at the Pittston Primary Center Field.