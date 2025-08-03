Authors taking part in the West Pittston Library’s adult summer reading program had a chance to sign and sell their books at the library.

Greater Pittston native and author Thom Tracy held up his book he penned on local ghost tales.

Steven Synder holds up his book on his life’s experiences during the author’s program at the West Pittston Library. Snyder grew up on Central Pennsylvania before settling in Greater Pittston. He married a Pittston native and became a bus driver for Pittston Area School District, a position he currently holds.

Lisa Ann Conway holds her book she authored titled ‘Shocked’ stands next to Daisy, her service dog, which she said saved her life.

WEST PITTSTON — The West Pittston Library held an Adult Summer Reading Program titled, “Color Our World” taking a look at local authors and their history of writing to publishing a book on Tuesday, July 29 at the library.

Authors taking part in the program were: Vita Cella, Thom Tracy, Jack McCutcheon, Lisa Ann Conway, Jenn Johnson-Hamer, Rita McDermott, Steve Snyder and Nicole Frail of Nicole Frail Publishing.

Authors had a chance to share the inspiration behind their books, how the publishing process works, and what it’s really like to bring a story to life.

Kendra-lee O’Brien, West Pittston Library adult coordinator, said the forum was geared towards local small authors or writers just getting started or even authors who wrote at least one book. Nicole Frail informed potential writers on the publishing process.

A Q&A session was held and writers had the chance to sell and sign their books.

O’Brien said there are four more “Color Our World” programs left all times are 6 p.m.

• Tuesday, Aug. 5 – Color Our World: Folk Art Quilt Bunting.

• Tuesday, Aug. 12 – Color Our World: Mondrian-inspired Stained Glass.

• Tuesday, Aug. 19 – Color Our World: Victorian-inspired Beaded Houseplant.

• Monday, Aug. 25 – Color Our World: NEPA Street Art presentation & SRP Wrap Party.

For information on any of the programs at the West Pittston Library, contact Kendra-lee O’Brien for adult programs and Summer Belles for the youth services programs at 570-654-9847.