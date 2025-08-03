PITTSTON — The 3rd Annual School Supplies Drive sponsored by the Greater Pittston Chamber Women’s Network, is being held. Items needed are backpacks, school supplies and hygiene products to be donated to the Pittston Area and Wyoming Area School District children. School supplies collected include, pens, pencils, pencil cases, folders, spiral notebooks, highlighters, colored pencils, markers, crayons, pencil sharpeners and glue sticks. Hygiene products collected were shampoos, conditioners, body wash, hand sanitizers, tissues, deodorants, barrettes/hair ties, Chapsticks, toothbrushes, toothpastes, combs and brushes.

“In 2024, 375 book bags were donated to the two school districts fulfilling a need for students, so this year, we are hoping to exceed that number by 25 to have a total of 400 bags,” Brandi Bartush, Chamber director of operations, said.

Supplies, backpacks and hygiene products can be dropped off at the Chamber of Commerce building at the corner of Kennedy Blvd. and William St., Pittston, during regular business hours between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

“Thanks to the community and organizations for stepping in with donations,” Bartush said. “Everything helps and there is a need in both districts for supplies,” Bartush added. “The support we have received in the past two years has been incredible and it only reinforces the thought that people and businesses of Greater Pittston are second to none.”

Financial donations are also being accepted. The last day for school supplies to be dropped off is Wednesday, Aug. 13 and distributed to each school’s representatives.

Pittston Area distribution of supplies will be held on Friday, Aug. 15 at Sullivan Park, Pittston.

Inquires on the Pittston Area distribution can reach out to Mara Davis at mara.davis@pittstonarea.com.

Wyoming Area distribution will be announced within the district.