PA State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, left, was on hand for the AmericaPA250 beer launch along with AmericaPA250 Executive Director Cassandra Coleman and Coleman’s son, Jimmy.

All the principals involved in producing and promoting Declaration, a beer produced at Honesdale to be distributed statewide, officially launch to brew at Runaway Train Brewery.

Exeter native and AmericaPA250 Executive Director Cassandra Coleman is shown addressing the crowd gathered for the statewide launch of Declaration, a lager produced in Pennsylvania to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday.

HONESDALE — America250PA is an initiative created seven years ago in order to bring in USA’s 250th birthday on July 4, 2026 while educating the residents of Pennsylvania on the Commonwealth along the way.

According to the America250PA website, “The Pennsylvania Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial (America250PA) was established by the legislature and Governor in 2018 to plan, encourage, develop and coordinate the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, Pennsylvania’s integral role in that event, and the impact of its people on the nation’s past, present, and future.”

Exeter native, Cassandra Coleman was appointed through a bipartisan vote to lead the Commonwealth as AmericaPA250’s only executive director.

Coleman has been traveling all 67 counties in PA education and creating awareness of not only the celebration of the nation’s 250th birthday, but to create awareness of the Commonwealth’s history.

A new Pennsylvania-brewed lager launched on Thursday, July 31, in time for America’s 250th birthday. The rollout took place the NASCAR race during The Great American Getaway 400 on June 20 through June 22.

The official description of the lager is: “Declaration, an easy-drinking beer made by Runaway Train Brewery, Honesdale, in collaboration with America250PA, offers a crisp, refreshing and accessible way to raise a glass to the spirit of 1776—and the journey ahead to 2026.”

“We were so thrilled to join the Honesdale community and so many friends to officially launch Declaration,” Coleman said. “Beer has always brought people together—and in colonial America, it was part of everyday life. When they weren’t declaring independence, our founders were brewing and enjoying beer. As we build toward an epic calendar of events in 2026, now is the perfect time to introduce our official beer—great for barbecues, concerts, or just toasting 250 years of American history.”

Coleman added, “And like this commemoration, it’s proudly Pennsylvanian and made to be shared

Every can tells a story. Every sip honors the journey that brought us here—and points us toward the next chapter.”

Declaration lager will be sold statewide starting on Jan. 1.