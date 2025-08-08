Low Cut Connie frontman Adam Weiner will perform a free, solo piano concert Sept. 6 on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre, In This Together NEPA announced Friday.

The Philadelphia-based Low Cut Connie was in the limelight last month when Weiner publicly accused Luzerne County Rockin’ the River promoters of cancelling the group’s performance due to politics.

According to a release from In This Together:

The special event is open to the public and intended to bring the community together to celebrate music, joy and inclusivity.

“At a time when freedom of expression is more important than ever, In This Together NEPA is thrilled to welcome Adam to Public Square for a free, family-friendly concert where everyone is invited,” said In This Together Executive Director Alisha Hoffman-Mirilovich.

Weiner’s performance is a “celebration of community, creativity and access to the arts,” it said.

“Known for his high-energy performances and deep connection with fans, Weiner brings people together through music that uplifts and unites. This event will be no exception,” it said.

“This event is about joy, connection, and the kind of magic that happens when people come together through music,” said Beth Gilbert, In This Together voting and elections manager. “We’re known as the ‘Valley with a Heart’ because of our strong spirit — what makes this place special is our ability to come together, celebrate our community, and share moments like this.”

Weiner’s solo performance will feature his signature blend of raw piano-driven rock and soul, delivered with the “energy and honesty that has made Low Cut Connie a favorite of fans,” it said.

Hoffman-Mirilovich said In This Together supporters and local sponsors made the performance possible. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. The performance will start at 6 p.m.

Weiner posted about the event on his Facebook page, saying it is “a sweet development in a recent unpleasant story.”

“Let’s fill the Wilkes-Barre town square with love,” Weiner wrote.

Last month, Weiner had posted on social media that his Rockin’ the River show was cancelled for “political reasons.”

“The promoters in Luzerne County, PA feel that this weekend’s Low Cut Connie show in Wilkes-Barre will be too controversial and polarizing. Low Cut Connie shows are quite the opposite!!” the post stated.

In response, county Manager Romilda Crocamo had released this statement: “Our goal is to have a place where we can enjoy music, food, promote our community, have fun, be safe and free of politics and propaganda.”

A video Weiner posted last month said Rockin’ the River promoters indicated the band’s performance was cancelled for political reasons but did not elaborate.

Weiner said in the video he speaks about diversity and inclusion in his performances and recently released a song, “Livin in the USA,” that “speaks to the terror, the unease, the fear that so many people in the United States are experiencing right now because of these ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) raids that are absolutely inhumane and anti-American.”

“I will not stop speaking about that,” he said of the ICE raids. “For all these reasons, the organizers of this event feel that my show is too controversial. It’s going to alienate people and be too polarizing, so they cancelled the show.”

Crocamo has said the decision to cancel Low Cut Connie “was entirely based on safety and security concerns.”

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.