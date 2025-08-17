Frank Paluck, owner of Paluck’s Pork Barbecue, hangs his sign on his booth as he prepares for the Pittston Tomato Festival on Wednesday afternoon. BILL TARUTIS/FOR THE SUNDAY DISPATCH

Blaise Alan Dente lights the sparklers on the 30th birthday cake for the Tomato Fest while his dad looks on and community sings Happy Birthday. AIMEE DILGER /THE TIMES LEADER 8/15/2013

We caught Julianna Kelly, 2 and Laila Kelly, 3, of West Pittston, peering down Main St. for the start of the pararde.

Pittston Mayor, Mike Lombardo gets some tomatos on the head from his teamates during the first ever tomato fights at the Pittston Tomato Fest. S.John Wilkin/Photo 8/20/02

Rain fell twice during night two of the Tomato Festival in Pittston. Many too to shelter until the rain passed. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Phyllis Hopkins at the microphone along with Phyllis Hopkins Trio bandmate Julio Capriari on drums, rock out on Thursday evening at the Tomato Festival. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

The 2021 Pittston Tomato Festival Little Miss and Little Mister Tomato were crowned on Sunday morning. From left to right: girls second runner-up: Aria Girrantano, first runner-up: Lacey Keiper, Little Miss Tomato: Ari Dempsey, Little Mister Tomato: Maverick Fabbri, boys first runner-up: Philip Dunn, second runner-up: Warren Brenner,. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

The kiddie carnival rides at the top tier of the 39th annual Tomato Festival, a first for the festival, will continue today from 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Brandon Bodin, left, of Rowlands Farms, Harding, serves Kerry Kluger tomatoes from one of their seven greenhouses. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Lydia Lokuta, of Dupont, and Ryan Hower, of Pittston, both four-years-old were named Little Miss and Mister Tomato in 2022. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Competitors, left to right, John Pardini, Matt Carroll, and Christine Morrell get down and saucy with Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo looking at during the first annual spaghetti eating contest at the Pittston Tomato Festival on Saturday. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

1963

Brothers Mike and Joe Lukash were out to tell the world the rich riverbottom farmland on the west side of the Susquehanna River produced some of the best-tasting tomatoes in the United States. The brothers, along with the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce, wanted to promote the fact that, according to agriculture officials, the tomatoes grown locally were of the best quality and best tasting of those produced in other parts of the country.

1983

A sprucing up of Pittston’s image was on the mind of Wil Toole, as he, P.J. Melvin, Ken Scaz, Anne Bradbury and Paul McGarry met to discuss creating an event that would put Pittston on the map. During the meeting, Scaz told the group about Val Delia, a local “tomato enthusiast” who believed the region produced the best-tasting tomatoes. It turns out that was just what the group was looking for — one theme around which they could base the event. Thomas Walsh, Pittston mayor, backed the venture.

Related Video

1984

Soon after the inaugural three-day festival ended, the Tomato Festival Committee gathered to start planning for the following year. Committee members Mimi Shovlin, Carmen Falcone, Maria Capolarella, Ken Scaz, Ann Marie Stelma, Vince Zerblas, Sandra Ostrowski, Bill Gladis and Vince Gubitoso completed plans for the inaugural two-mile Tomato Festival Run. Lori Castiglione, 3 and Michael Perry, 3 both of Pittston, were named Little Miss and Little Mr. Tomato. Kathy Argenio 6, of Pittston Township, was chosen Miss Greater Pittston Tomato.

1985

The second year of the Tomato Festival opened on Kennedy Boulevard. Crowds were expected to double from those of the previous year.

1986

Biagio Dente, proprietor of Dente’s Catering, had the slogan “world’s quality tomato capital” painted on his business vehicles. Falcone City Carpet, LaFratte’s Restaurant, Fino’s Pharmacy, Majestic Lunch and Star Beauty Academy offered raffles and free items. The city of Pittston announced free parking at city meters. Manny Gordon was named Tomato Festival Parade Grand Marshall.

1987

After the fourth annual Pittston Tomato Festival, ABC News named the event the “fastest-growing” in America as attendance hit approximately 80,000 people. A move to a larger location was necessary but organizers agreed the goal was to keep the festival within the city limits to keep the hometown feel. The three-day festival became incorporated into a private, nonprofit civic organization. Val Delia, president of the festival committee, said of the move, “That can only mean growth for the festival and a greater demand for the tomatoes that are produced in the area.”

The Tomato Festival Queen pageant made its debut. The first to be crowned queen was Tammy Lee Johnson.

1988

By popular demand, it was decided the 1988 Pittston Tomato Festival would be expanded from three to four days due to the ever-increasing attendance. Val Delia, festival president, said, “If it was up to me, we’d expand it to a month.”

1989

Members of the Pittston City Police Department participated in a dunk tank, giving festival-goers a chance to soak their favorite police officer. Local politicians and newspaper columnists participated, as well.

1990

The Italian-American Association of Luzerne County planned a fundraiser for the Pittston Tomato Festival. The association awarded to the lucky winner a 1990 Ford Tempo Gl. Committee members were Sam “Greeky” Guarnieri, Matt Colangelo, Mike Butera Sr., Sam Guarnieri, Grace Nolan, Sam Shifano, Angelo Alfano, Rose Maira and Rocky Roman.

1991

The Pittston Tomato Festival suffered a setback as Councilman Ken Scaz, president of the annual event, felt he may have to step down. Scaz, through his leadership, dedicated many hours, weeks and months in arranging the event each year. Beginning in 1984, the festival had grown into one of the largest community festivals in Pennsylvania. A call for help was sent out by Dispatch columnist Paul S. McGarry, director of publicity, to anyone who might “pick up the slack” if Scaz had to step down.

Many organizations became associated with the festival which allowed groups to collect donations and run booths to gain funds that would benefit the community throughout the year. Some of the many vendors participating were The Showcase Theater, Greater Pittston Lioness Club, Knights of Columbus, Veterans of Vietnam, Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug organization, as well as many churches and athletic clubs.

1992

Nicole Pirella was chosen Little Miss Pittston, James Dean Simko, Little Mr. Tomato; winner of the most unusual tomato, George Soltis; ugliest tomato, Rick Van Luvender; smallest tomato, Ken Davis; and largest tomato; Guido Castellani.

1993

After a brief hiatus, the Tomato Festival Queen Pageant directed by Gina Major and Linda O’Boyle was reintroduced. Committee members were Phyllis and Amy O’Boyle, Joan Zaneski, Gerri Degillio and Mary Regula. Former Pittston Mayor Thomas Walsh was named grand marshal at the 10th annual event. As mayor in 1983, Walsh gave his blessing to the initial idea of the Tomato Festival.

1994

Along with the 11th annual Tomato Festival, residents were celebrating Pittston’s 100th anniversary. More events were planned throughout the remainder of the year, culminating in a Centennial Ball. Maria Capolarella Montante chaired the planned celebrations.

1995

Farmers and residents could enter their tomatoes into the 12th annual Best Pittston Tomato Contest, but all entries had to be from the “Pittston tomato belt” which was designated as between Tunkhannock and Shickshinny. The first judges of the competition were farmers Harold Golomb, Carl Zekoski and Bernard Gigarski.

1997

Organizers sent invitations to local car clubs, inviting them to enter classic, custom and muscle cars into the annual festival parade.

1998

Ken Scaz, president and general chairman of the Pittston Tomato Festival, announced he would step down after 15 years of running the Tomato Festival. Mayor Mike Lombardo assured the community the festival would continue to be held at the lot across of street from the Pittston Post Office. Lombardo hoped more people from the community would volunteer to keep the festival going and indicated future plans included moving the event to Main Street.

Festival parade Grand Marshals were Jack Grimes and Mae Middleton McHugh and the contestants for Pittston Tomato Queen were Leanne George, Alycia Palsha, Courtney Dombroski, Cindy Morris Jessica Taroli, Jennifer Forlenza, Angel Webby, Winter Rusiloski and Heather Olszewski.

2000

In correlation with the Pittston Tomato Festival, Joan Martin, Exeter; Pauline Reedy, Duryea; Rachel Alba, Pittston; Tony Pacchioni, Exeter; Dorothy Rubel Leyshon, Pittston; Ann Haas, West Pittston; Joan Martin, Exeter; Bruce Falkinburg, Pittston; Marcia Wazeter, Pittston; Janet Altieri Russo, Avoca; and Connie Lyn A. Saia, Pittston, all submitted their best tomato recipes for a contest sponsored by the Sunday Dispatch.

Jamie Bartollotto, 1999 Tomato Festival Queen, was prepared to give up her crown to one of six girls vying for the title — Donna Kaminski, of Harveys Lake, Ashley Razawich, of Dallas, Theresa Gilhooley, of Avoca, Amy Withers, of Dallas or Kristina Baron, of Laflin.

2001

The first “Dispatch car” was available to win at the Sunday Dispatch booth.

The former Spring Street Auto building on Main and Spring Streets was demolished to allow a space large enough to accommodate the growing festival. The historic Eagle Hose Company building on Kennedy Street, just off the festival lot, added new garage doors, windows and exterior lighting, along with a fresh coat of paint.

2002

The first “Tomato Fights” were scheduled for Cooper’s Seafood Restaurant parking lot. It was the newest and some considered the “most controversial event” to be added to the Tomato Festival. Pittston joins Bunol in the Valencia region of Spain in sponsoring a Tomato Fight. In Bunol, a cannon fires to begin the fights which are held in late August during the region’s La Tomatina Festival. After one and, sometimes, two hours of hurling tomatoes, the cannon fires again, ending the battle.

2003

The festival celebrated its 20th year. Former Tomato Festival Queen Jennifer Angelo wanted to reunite all the festival queens to date. With the help of her mother, Debbie, grandmother, Mary Dzieciol, and the Sunday Dispatch archives, Angelo was able to assemble each to add to the 20th anniversary celebration of the festival.

Joe Lukash learned how to grow and appreciate the Pittston tomato from his father Joseph and his uncle Mike Lukash. After all, both men extolled the unique flavor of the Pittston tomato back in 1963. After the younger Lukash retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1992, he took up farming full-time, raising not only tomatoes, but cabbage, herbs, peppers, cucumbers and more. Admitting the family farm was not as large as in earlier years, Lukash, who tended the fields beginning at age 9, dubbed the work as “leisurely as compared to delivering the daily mail.” Along with his wife Rose, Lukash operated a farm stand along Susquehanna Avenue and their daughter Sall became a natural food chef.

2005

With the start of the Pittston Tomato Festival just days away, Pittston Mayor Mike Lombardo and former Yatesville Mayor Jim Zarra set about cleaning up debris that had fallen from two condemned buildings on Main Street. With more than 50,000 people expected to crowd the city and line the streets for the upcoming parade, barricades were set in place to cordon off the area. With the date of demolition of the properties not yet set, Lombardo and Zarra cleared bricks from the sidewalk to make the area more presentable. Lombardo originally served as mayor of Pittston from 1998-2006. He was again elected as mayor of Pittston in 2017 and is currently serving his second term.

2006

The Tomato Festival Arms of Steel Armsport Championship entered its 12th year and more than doubled in contestants. Considered one of the top two arm wrestling competitions of the year in Pennsylvania, Arms of Steel Tournament Director Tom “Nitro” Simko said he expected eight to 10 women to join in the tournament in 2006.

Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell came to the festival to present a $5,000 check to festival committee chairmen Lori Nocito and Phil Campenni.

2007

Val Delia, president of the Pittston Tomato Festival Committee, one of the “founding fathers” of the festival and undeniable champion of the Pittston tomato, passed away earlier in the year. He was honored posthumously by being named grand marshal of the annual parade. His wife Ethel assumed his place in the parade’s lead car.

2008

Growing in popularity each year, the annual Tomato Fight at Cooper’s Seafood Restaurant was expecting over 100 people to participate.

2009

Local restaurants entered their tomato sauce into the Sauce Wars Contest. Festivalgoers were able to sample the entries and vote for their favorite. To enter, contestants contributed $1 to the Greater Pittston YMCA.

In her Sunday Dispatch column “Maria Remembers,” Maria Capolarella Montante mentioned that a 350-lb. tomato sculpture created by artist Laura Lengyel was scheduled to be installed at the corner of North Main and William streets. She also mentioned that Brian Yarvin, of the Washington Post, wrote a column which appeared in the Aug. 2 edition of the Post, “giving a vivid account” of the Pittston Tomato Fights. Yarvin also listed accommodations and places to eat while staying in the city. He was expected to revisit the festival.

2010

Arms of Steel Arm Wrestling Contest female winners were Alana DeMinico, Patricia W., Debbie Price, Crystal Malek and Sue Fisher.

2011

The Pittston Tomato Festival celebrated its 28th anniversary. The May 2011 issue of Parade Magazine highlighted the Pittston Tomato Festival in its national publication The Tomato Festival 5K run was held in honor of Spc. Dale J. Kridlo, killed on Nov. 7, 2010, in Kunar province, Afghanistan, He was assigned to the 27th Engineer Battalion, 20th Engineer Brigade, 18th Airborne Corps. The number of runners was expected to go beyond the 230 that had participated in the previous year. Planners included Albert Kridlo, Dale’s father; Michelle Hopkins, Jay Duffy and Jerry Mullarkey.

2012

The annual Tomato Festival 5K Run was christened with a new name to benefit the Miles for Michael Fund. Jay Duffy, organizer, hoped the number of participants for the race would hit the 300 mark. Miles for Michael was named in honor of Michael Joyce, who passed away in 2011 from cancer. Proceeds provided support for cancer patients and their families.

2013

To celebrate the Pittston Tomato Festival’s 30th anniversary, Executive Chef Biagio Dente and son Chef Blaise Alan Dent, baked a tomato-batter cake expected to feed 800 people. According to Dente, the cake, shaped like a tomato and topped with a tomato-flavored buttercream icing, took approximately 40 pounds of flour to make.

2014

Members of the 2014 Pittston Tomato Festival Committee were Mike Lombardo, Susan Lombardo, Jim Zarra, Lori Nocito, Lee Bantell, Jeanie Bantell, Tony Bantell, Clairellen Hopple, Mary Chiarelli, Joan McFadden, Michael Lombardo, Esq., James Deice, Judy Deice, Joleen Lazecki, Jerry Mullarkey, Chris Latona, Alan Dente, Theresa Colella, Angel Noone, Jerry Mecadon, Esq., Krista Mecadon, Sheri Petrikonis, Tom Sewatsky, Alyssa Kelly, Kristina McHale, Paul Geroski, Judy Strelish, Ginger Murphy, Rosemary Dessoye, Bob Pugliese, Katie Duffy, Atty. Ben Tielle, Jay Duffy, Paul Cooper, Rich Kossuth, Brandi Bartush, Nicole Sowinski, Mike Sowinski, Esq., Carmella Gubbiotti, Tina Rava, Tiffany Ferentino, Sal Sciacca, Nick Chiumento, Jessica Linskey, Maria Caporella-Montante and Chester Montante.

2015

A 1.5-mile Fun Walk was added to the Miles for Michael 5K run event, enabling all ages and abilities to participate in the charity event.

2017

Two grand marshals presided over the Pittston Tomato Festival parade. Former Pittston Secondary Center graduate, former Miami Dolphins wide receiver and current radio personality Jimmy Cefalo served as Grand Marshal and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolfe served as honorary Grand Marshal.

2019

A new stage attached to the James Zarra Tomoat Festival Building was used for the first time, hosting the festival’s opening ceremony, and the Pittston Memorial Library lot was used for the first time as a third location. The library lot housed vendors, including Pittston Popcorn and wood-fired pizza, an assortment of food vendors, baked goods, face painting for children and plenty of artwork for sale. The Tomato Pageant and Sauce Wars were retired and not held.

2020

Festival was canceled due to COVID-19.

2021

Festival returns, but is a bit scaled down from the usual celebration.

2022

The Tomato Festival returns to a full-scale celebration. Nearly 400 competitors turned out for the Ultimate Tomato Run and a large crowd gathered on Main Street for the Tomato Festival Parade. Pittston Area’s state championship softball team served as grand marshal (or marshals) for the parade. The lineup included almost 60 different groups, including police and first response departments from all over the area, local nonprofits and charitable organizations, entertainment from groups like the Emerald Isle Step Dancers and the Wyoming Valley Pipe and Drum Band and many more. And for the first time, the Tomato Festival featured carnival rides.

2023

The 2023 Tomato Festival did not disappoint. Pittston pioneer, Maria Capolarella-Montante served as the Grand Marshal. Maria is a woman that was on the leading edge of strong female leaders in the Pittston area going back several decades and she was honored for all of her work in and around the City. The Main Stage area at the James Zarra Building finally got a roof and that was unveiled at the Tomato Festival. For the first time, a Spaghetti-eating contest was introduced to the festival becoming a huge success right out of the box. The carnival rides were a huge success, once again, for the second year featuring a 42-foot high Ferris Wheel. Tomatoes were judged to see who had the biggest, the smallest, the ugliest and the most perfect fruit. The entertainment was top notch led by a few tribute bands honoring Fleetwood Mac, Eddie Money, Billy Joel, and the Beatles. Parade Day was exciting with nearly 60 units walking in the parade and the 5K had a full field on the walk and run making for an exciting finish. A large field of entrants gathered on the last day for the Little Miss and Little Mr. Tomato contest.

2024

The 2024 Tomato Festival saw the James Zarra Building stage being utilized for several events including opening ceremonies, the spaghetti-eating contest, and the tomato contest.

The grand marshal was Jenkins Twp. native Det. Kyle Gilmartin of the Scranton Police Dept., who was making miraculous strides in his comeback after surviving being shot in the head while in the line of duty just a few months earlier.

The carnival rides continued to be a huge success for both kiddie and adolescents.

Music never disappoints at the bandshell seeing acts like staples of the festival Phyllis Hopkins Trio, Flaxy Morgan, Luongo Brothers, and local artists Tori V & the Karma as well as Gracie Jane Sinclair.

There were tribute bands honoring the sounds of The Beatles and Billy Joel.

The 5K-race has become one of the premiere running events in the area bringing in topnotch runners.

The biggest change to the festival wasn’t even a change but rather an addition.

For the very first time, approximately 800 people traveled by train from Jim Thorpe via the Reading & Northern Railroad to attend the festival on Saturday. LCTA buses shuttled everyone from the rail yard at the Junction to the festival grounds.