Jason Concepcion, of Bear Creek, hands out ‘I Love Pittston’ t-shirts during the 2017 Tomato Festival parade.

Pittston Area School District was well represented in the 2021 Pittston Tomato Festival Parade.

The 2022 Pittston Area Girls Softball PIAA 5A State Champions served as Grand Marshals that year.

Publisher Kerry Miscavage, right, leads the way for the Times Leader Media Group in the 2024 Pittston Tomato Festival Parade.

On the Jenkins Twp. float in 2024 are officials Bob Linskey, far left, and Stanley Rovinski, right, tossing a football into the crowd along the Tomato Festival Parade route.

PITTSTON — The 42nd Tomato Festival James Deice Memorial Parade will step off approximately at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 23.

Parade participants are asked to line up at 9:45 a.m. at the south end of the city.

Sarah Donahue, parade coordinator, asked participants to decorate their vehicle or create a tomato-themed float for the 2025 parade.

The parade route is over a mile long and will begin on the Main Street of South Pittston and proceed through the Downtown and around to Kennedy Boulevard ending on East Street, adjacent to Waterfront Warehouse Building.

The Spc. Dale Kridlo Memorial Bridge will opened during the parade but must travel onto N. Main St. from West Pittston. Anyone traveling south on N. Main St. will be diverted over the Kridlo Bridge to West Pittston.

According to City of Pittston Police Chief Kyle Shumosic, no traffic will be allowed on Kennedy Blvd. during the 5K-race and parade.

The tentative 2025 Tomato Festival line up is as follows and is subject to change:

Lead Division — S. Main Street, corner of Swallow St. to fork at Sunoco Pittston City Police Department

Family of the late James Deice

Knights of Columbus Council 372 & Assembly 948

The Jacquelines

Pittston City Elected and Administrative Officials

Stew the Tomato

State Representative Jim Haddock

Grand Marshal Ben Tielle

Wyoming Valley Pipe & Drum Band

Pittston City Bureau of Fire

West Pittston Fire Dept.

Jenkins Twp. Fire Dept.

Local Firefighters and Emergency Responders

Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance Association

Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick

First Division — S. Main Street, fork at Sunoco to Winter St. (spillover in Anthracite lot)

Emerald Isle Step Dancers

2024 Little Miss Pittston Tomato Madilyn Hughes

2024 Little Mister Pittston Tomato Alfie Martinelli

Township Little League

Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo

Luzerne County Transportation Authority

Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office

District Judge Alex Kokura Kravitz

The San Cataldo Society of Pittston

Cino Paci Band

Coccia Ford

Second Division – Starting at the corner of S. Main St. and Winter St., going south on S. Main into Jenkins Twp.

Jenkins Township Board of Supervisors

Broadway on the Boulevard

Northeast Military Vehicle Club

Smith and Miller Roofing

Northeast Window Inc.

Greater Pittston Santa Squad

United Methodist Homes Wesley Village Campus

The Salvation Army

Third Division — Winter St. Pittston Area School Board

Pittston Area Marching Patriots

Pittston Area Cheerleaders

Pittston Area Key Club

NEPA Scholarship Competition Association, Inc.

U.S. American Miss Elise Farmer

Atty. Matt Carmody

Interstate Window and Door

RJRK Sports

A Chance to Dance

Northwest Bank

Fourth Division — Nafus St. Rock Street Music

Rock 107

Troop P Camp Cadet

Pittston St. Patrick’s Parade Little Mister Leprechaun Jack McGarry

UFCW Community FCU

Independent Order of the Odd Fellows

Performance Kia

Fifth Division – Fork at Plank St. going south into Jenkins Twp. Got Skillz Tumble Gym and Cross Valley Cheer

Wyoming Valley Veterans’ Parade Committee

Cefalo Law Firm

Law Office of Mark Bufalino

Pinchot State Forest

St. John’s High School Class of 1975