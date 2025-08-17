PITTSTON — The 42nd Tomato Festival James Deice Memorial Parade will step off approximately at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 23.
Parade participants are asked to line up at 9:45 a.m. at the south end of the city.
Sarah Donahue, parade coordinator, asked participants to decorate their vehicle or create a tomato-themed float for the 2025 parade.
The parade route is over a mile long and will begin on the Main Street of South Pittston and proceed through the Downtown and around to Kennedy Boulevard ending on East Street, adjacent to Waterfront Warehouse Building.
The Spc. Dale Kridlo Memorial Bridge will opened during the parade but must travel onto N. Main St. from West Pittston. Anyone traveling south on N. Main St. will be diverted over the Kridlo Bridge to West Pittston.
According to City of Pittston Police Chief Kyle Shumosic, no traffic will be allowed on Kennedy Blvd. during the 5K-race and parade.
The tentative 2025 Tomato Festival line up is as follows and is subject to change:
Lead Division — S. Main Street, corner of Swallow St. to fork at Sunoco Pittston City Police Department
Family of the late James Deice
Knights of Columbus Council 372 & Assembly 948
The Jacquelines
Pittston City Elected and Administrative Officials
Stew the Tomato
State Representative Jim Haddock
Grand Marshal Ben Tielle
Wyoming Valley Pipe & Drum Band
Pittston City Bureau of Fire
West Pittston Fire Dept.
Jenkins Twp. Fire Dept.
Local Firefighters and Emergency Responders
Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance Association
Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick
First Division — S. Main Street, fork at Sunoco to Winter St. (spillover in Anthracite lot)
Emerald Isle Step Dancers
2024 Little Miss Pittston Tomato Madilyn Hughes
2024 Little Mister Pittston Tomato Alfie Martinelli
Township Little League
Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo
Luzerne County Transportation Authority
Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office
District Judge Alex Kokura Kravitz
The San Cataldo Society of Pittston
Cino Paci Band
Coccia Ford
Second Division – Starting at the corner of S. Main St. and Winter St., going south on S. Main into Jenkins Twp.
Jenkins Township Board of Supervisors
Broadway on the Boulevard
Northeast Military Vehicle Club
Smith and Miller Roofing
Northeast Window Inc.
Greater Pittston Santa Squad
United Methodist Homes Wesley Village Campus
The Salvation Army
Third Division — Winter St. Pittston Area School Board
Pittston Area Marching Patriots
Pittston Area Cheerleaders
Pittston Area Key Club
NEPA Scholarship Competition Association, Inc.
U.S. American Miss Elise Farmer
Atty. Matt Carmody
Interstate Window and Door
RJRK Sports
A Chance to Dance
Northwest Bank
Fourth Division — Nafus St. Rock Street Music
Rock 107
Troop P Camp Cadet
Pittston St. Patrick’s Parade Little Mister Leprechaun Jack McGarry
UFCW Community FCU
Independent Order of the Odd Fellows
Performance Kia
Fifth Division – Fork at Plank St. going south into Jenkins Twp. Got Skillz Tumble Gym and Cross Valley Cheer
Wyoming Valley Veterans’ Parade Committee
Cefalo Law Firm
Law Office of Mark Bufalino
Pinchot State Forest
St. John’s High School Class of 1975