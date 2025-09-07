WYOMING — The historic former National Bank of Wyoming was transformed into a restaurant in Luzerne County.

Owners Shane Kreller and his wife Brittany introduced Snow Blossom Tearoom to the community during its grand opening on Aug. 23. They renovated the building (most recently Luzerne Bank) with a traditional afternoon tea atmosphere while maintaining its classic grandeur and history, which dates back to the 1910s.

The menu is a combination of afternoon tea and lunch items. An entry-level package includes a pot of tea, a scone and tea sandwiches, which are small, crustless portions with flavors such as cucumber and cream cheese, coronation chicken salad, egg salad and more. Its extensive package adds house-made soups, including pumpkin spice soup, a salad, mini-tea desserts and gelato. The lunch menu has a number of sandwiches, quiches, soups and salads. One of the chef’s specials and Shane’s personal favorite is the oven-roasted chicken sandwich with feta cheese.

Shane owns and operates Invictus Financial Services, an insurance brokerage and real estate investment company that specializes in large- and small-group real estate purchases through partnerships. He also owns Invictus Home & Business Group, which conducts water, fire and mold remediation and home inspections. He serves as the pastor of Freedom Hill Church and principal of Cornerstone Christian Academy in Dallas. Brittany introduced him to the concept of tearooms, which are more common in her home state of New Jersey. Shane and Brittany realized that Luzerne County didn’t have an operating tearoom. After a year and a half of searching for the right building, they came across the old bank property on 324 Wyoming Ave. After another year a half of renovations, they were ready to open Snow Blossom Tearoom.

“It’s still very early in the process, but we have been touched by the community support we have received so far,” Shane said. “So many wonderful people from the Wyoming community and beyond have been extremely supportive, and we feel blessed to launching this new venture with so much enthusiasm behind it.”