Anniversary event set for July 19

In 1966, Stanley Grico sold the property for $55,000 to James (pictured) and Carmen Delpriore. Carmen and his wife, Helen, had one half interest and James and Josephine had the other half. James and Josephine resided at the restaurant.

Pat Greenfield, now happily retired, was the owner/operator of Grico’s Restaurant, Exeter, for 29 years.

The team at Grico’s Restaurant, from left: Brian Partash, bar manager; Shauna Strellish, general manager; Marissa Morreale, catering director; Bill Kravits, chef; Luscio Agostini, chef, catering; and Andrew Wiedwald, executive chef.

EXETER — The main reason Rob Friedman wanted to purchase Grico’s Restaurant speaks to perhaps why the iconic fine dining place is celebrating its 90th anniversary.

“Grico’s is where my mom and dad had their first date,” Friedman said.

And over those 90 years, countless couples have had their first dates at Grico’s — and many more after.

As Pat Greenfield, who owned the restaurant at 1074 Wyoming Ave., in Exeter, prior to Friedman, said, “So many had their first dates, their engagement parties, christenings, graduation dinners, anniversary parties and now their children and grandchildren come in — it’s a continuity you don’t often find.”

Shauna Strellish, General Manager at Grico’s, has worked at the restaurant for nearly 20 years. She detailed how the 90th anniversary will be celebrated.

The celebration event is planned for 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 19.

A flyer announcing the event reads:

“Join us in celebrating 90 years of countless lasting memories and delicious food with an evening of premium open bar, summertime fare and live entertainment.”

For tickets and event details, visit https://bit.ly/3TA0r5i.

Friedman, who has owned the restaurant for 10 years, said when he was growing up, he and his family lived next to the West Pittston Stadium.

“Grico’s has such great history,” Friedman said. “I remember that it was a big night out when our parents took us to Grico’s for dinner.”

That’s a sentiment that has run through the thread of all who have enjoyed an evening at Grico’s where so many memories have been made.

“When I purchased Grico’s from Pat Greenfield, my strategy was to not change anything,” Friedman said. “My GM, Shauna Strellish, treats it like it’s her own restaurant. She does a spectacular job, as does the entire staff. Consistency is the key.”

Some history

Strellish provided a little bit of background in light of the 90th anniversary of Grico’s.

According to the restaurant’s website, the history of Grico’s begins with the construction of the building between 1895 and 1905 as a dry goods store by a gentleman named Major Kaufman.

Kaufman then sold the building in 1935 to Stanley Grico. The first newspaper notice of its opening was in the Times Leader on July 17, 1935. It was touted as Exeter’s most beautiful beer garden.

Stanley Grico operated it for 31 years. According to a newspaper clipping from July 17, 1935, it was considered a “beer garden” under S. Grico. The deed for the business was recorded in 1927 for the sale of the property for $1. It looks as though the liquor license was purchased in 1933.

Over the years, the restaurant underwent several name changes. In October 1939, Stanley and his wife, Elizabeth, started using the name Grico’s Café. The name Grico’s Restaurant first appeared in an article from December 1955.

After 30 years in business, in 1966, Stanley and Elizabeth Grico decided to retire.

The Delpriores sold it in 1988 to Joe Bevevino and Pat Greenfield — Greenfield owned it for almost 30 years until she sold it in 2016 to Friedman.

In 2016, Grico’s was purchased by Rob Friedman.

“I have been here for 19-plus years this August,” Strellish said. “I started under Pat Greenfield’s wings in my college days and worked my way up over the years. Rob asked me to be the General Manager in 2019. Grico’s has become a very special place to me over time — one that I call home.”

Ralph DelPriore, son of James and Josephine DelPriore, said working for his parents at Grico’s began his journey in the restaurant business. Ralph owns Dough Company in Wilkes-Barre.

“Back then, I learned to do all the jobs in the business,” DelPriore said. “We learned everything, from busing tables, serving, and providing the best food. We were taught to be consistent — to always do everything the same way and to keep everything clean. Grico’s has always been an example for all other restaurants to follow.”

DelPriore, who lives in Dallas, said since his family sold Grico’s, they still go there as customers.

“The regular customers and their families still come in,” he said. When I enter Grico’s. I feel like I’m home again.”

Greenfield, who now lives near Lancaster, said she will be at the 90th anniversary celebration.

“I can’t wait,” she said. “I loved my time as owner of Grico’s. I loved being in the restaurant business.”

Greenfield described her purchase of Grico’s as “happenstance.” She was working in the business world when the opportunity came along.

“It just happened,” Greenfield said. “And I enjoyed every minute of owning Grico’s.”

Except for a devastating fire that ripped through the restaurant and second-floor living quarters where Greenfield resided.

A Times Leader account of the August 2011 fire said that flames heavily damaged the basement, first and second floors and attic.

The restaurant was heavily damaged and Greenfield had to be rescued from a second-story patio after she discovered the fire.

“I told people I would come back for two years, then sell it,” said Greenfield. “We were closed for a year and a half and reopened in 2013.”

Epilogue

Here’s what Friedman and Grico’s staff say about the restaurant:

“You’ll feel at home at Grico’s Restaurant in Exeter. We offer classic cuisine served to make you feel as if you were one of the family.

“Our menu features selections of succulent steaks, seafood and traditional favorites, served in a warm and cozy atmosphere.

“Dine with friends, loved ones or business associates or enjoy cocktails at the 1930s vintage bar.”

And as always, create memories that will last for 90 years and beyond.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.