Students at Holy Rosary School in Duryea celebrate holiday with activities

WYOMING — A few years ago, accountant Rob Christian and his wife, Lori Meekes, wanted to contribute to the community in some fashion, so they started the Miss Nina Foundation. The foundation was off to a slow start but things changed dramatically two-years ago when their son Devon passed away.

“We were kind of stalling, not really getting much going with the foundation,” Christian, Devon’s stepfather, said. “When our son passed away, actually two years ago today, that motivated us to not only give back but keep his memory alive.”

Devon “The Defender” Silva, a 2004 graduate of Wyoming Area, was 32 years old when he passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 19, 2017. He received his nickname in third grade for sticking up for others being bullied.

On Thursday morning, the Miss Nina Foundation presented a $40 Burlington store voucher for every Wyoming Area Primary Center third grade student toward the purchase of a coat or a pair of shoes.

A total of $7,120 was donated to the 178 students in Devon’s name. This was the second year the Miss Nina Foundation has donated to the third grade class.

Wyoming Area Primary Center Principal Dave Pacchioni, in his first years as principal of the elementary school, knew Devon growing up as classmates in the same district.

“If you looked at Devon back in a day when I knew him from elementary school through high school, he was always dressed to the nines,” Pacchioni said. “He had tons of shoes and coats, so I knew that is what his parents wanted to do in his memory, to give back to the community or in this case, to the kids.”

Third grade student Isla Gargone, 8, was happy to receive the Burlington voucher while learning a life lesson from Silva.

“Mr. Pacchioni told us that Devon was really helpful to others and he wasn’t rude. He was really kind and he really stuck up for people and we should be never be rude to anybody because it’s not nice,” Gargone said.

Gargone plans on using the voucher to purchase a floor-length winter jacket.

“For me, this is meaningful because I graduated with Devon so I know what type of person he was, his character, and his generosity; he wanting to help others.” Pacchioni said. “This is also meaningful because it is the holiday season and what better way to give back to the community, especially with these students.”

Pacchioni added, “Devon was great guy and I’ve known him since we were in third grade. I remember when we rode bikes to Kingston to a dirt track and I got a flat tire and couldn’t ride my bike home because I wasn’t strong enough. Devon gave me his bike and he took my bike and rode it home. That was the kind of person he was.”

The Miss Nina Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, raises money throughout the year privately as well as some help from the community. Donations are accepted at Miss Nina Foundation Corp., 141 E. 6th St., Wyoming, PA 18644-2045.

“Devon was a very generous person and if he saw his friends needed something he would try to help in any way,” Christian said. “We thought it would be a reflection of his character to offer a coats and shoes giveaway to the students. The foundation became something for us to help keep Devon’s memory alive. We want to let everyone to know he was a good kid.”

Wyoming Area third-grade student Hailey Evans proudly displays her $40 voucher for Burlington for a winter coat or shoes donated by Miss Nina Foundation. https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_WA-Nina-Foundation-Donation-1.jpg Wyoming Area third-grade student Hailey Evans proudly displays her $40 voucher for Burlington for a winter coat or shoes donated by Miss Nina Foundation. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Wyoming Area third-grade teacher Mrs. Stacey Molino hands 9-year-old Jordan Rosario his $40 voucher to Burlington for a winter coat or shoes, courtesy of the Miss Nina Foundation in the name of the late Devin ‘The Defender’ Silva, a 2004 Wyoming Area graduate. https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_WA-Nina-Foundation-Donation-2.jpg Wyoming Area third-grade teacher Mrs. Stacey Molino hands 9-year-old Jordan Rosario his $40 voucher to Burlington for a winter coat or shoes, courtesy of the Miss Nina Foundation in the name of the late Devin ‘The Defender’ Silva, a 2004 Wyoming Area graduate. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch These students were excited to receive a $40 voucher to Burlinton from the Miss Nina Foundation in the name of the late Devin ‘The Defender’ Silva, a 2004 Wyoming Area graduate. From left, are Easton Harris, Ava Kuharchik, Kamryn McElwee, Leah Callahan. https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_WA-Nina-Foundation-Donation-3.jpg These students were excited to receive a $40 voucher to Burlinton from the Miss Nina Foundation in the name of the late Devin ‘The Defender’ Silva, a 2004 Wyoming Area graduate. From left, are Easton Harris, Ava Kuharchik, Kamryn McElwee, Leah Callahan. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Wyoming Area Primary School Principal Dave Pacchioni takes a video, thanking the Miss Nina Foundation for the $40 voucher to Burlington for a winter coat or shoes. https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_WA-Nina-Foundation-Donation-4.jpg Wyoming Area Primary School Principal Dave Pacchioni takes a video, thanking the Miss Nina Foundation for the $40 voucher to Burlington for a winter coat or shoes. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Wyoming Area Primary School Principal Dave Pacchioni displays a thank you card signed by 178 third grade students to Rob Christian and Lori Meekes for their donation of $40 per student for coats or shoes through the Miss Nina Foundation in honor of their late son, Devon Silva. https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_WA-Nina-Foundation-Donation-5.jpg Wyoming Area Primary School Principal Dave Pacchioni displays a thank you card signed by 178 third grade students to Rob Christian and Lori Meekes for their donation of $40 per student for coats or shoes through the Miss Nina Foundation in honor of their late son, Devon Silva. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Foundation promotes legacy of ‘The Defender’