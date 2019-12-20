Students at Holy Rosary School in Duryea celebrate holiday with activities

The eighth-grade class portrays the Nativity Story as part of the school’s annual Christmas concert. From left, first row, are Jacob Carden, Matthew Volpitta, Patrick Cosgrove. Second row, John Solimini, Liam Lazecki, James Mattucci, Angelina Corridoni, Nicholas Borgia, Geno Scatena, Danilo Giordina, Nicole Yencha. Third row, Bianka Parker,Coran Twomey, Rowan Lazevnick, Abigail Miller and Isabella Granteed. - Submitted photo
Students in the seventh-grade class created advent calendars for their first-grade buddies. From left, are Paige Kaminsky and Anna Pietrowski. - Submitted photo
Students participated in weekly advent prayer services. From left, first row, are Alllison McGuire, Claire Carden, Hannah Cooley, Liam Peet, Katelyn Talipan, Joseph Heppding. Second row, J.J. Concepcion, Abigail Miller, Avery Becker, and Sister Maryann Cody. - Submitted photo
Students in grades kindergarten through third left their shoes out for St. Nicholas to fill with treats. From left, kneeling, are Troy Papiercavich, Adeline Rupprecht, Caleb Schumaker, Sophia Kapish. Standing, Hannah Cooley, Annabelle Schillinger, C.J. Stevenson, Vincent O’Haire. - - Submitted photo
DURYEA — Holy Rosary School celebrated the true meaning of Christmas by participating in activities for Advent, St. Nicholas Day, and Christmas.
