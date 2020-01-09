Miles named to dean’s list

YORK — Joshua Mies, of Duryea, a senior Civil Engineering major at York College of Pennsylvania, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. To be eligible for this honor, a student must be registered for at least 12 academic credit hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.

Matthews named to dean’s list

SLIPPERY ROCK — Keely Matthews, of West Pittston, has been named to the dean’s list at Slippery Rock University for the fall 2019 semester.

Two named to dean’s list

WILLIAMSPORT — Michael Coe and Kevin Krawczyk, both of Pittston, have been named to the dean’s list at Lycoming College for the fall 2019 semester. Coy, a member of the Class of 2023, is a Business major and Karawczyk, a member of the Class of 2022, is an Accounting major.

Quaglias to study in Rome

Vito Quaglia and Dominique Quaglia, son and daughter of Vito and Joanne Quaglia of Duryea, have each attained the dean’s list for the fall semester at Temple University, where Vito is a sophomore studying international affairs and political science and Dominique is a junior studying sociology and sports management. Both Dominique and Vito will further their studies at Temple University during the spring semester in Rome, Italy. Dominique is a 2017 graduate of Pittston Area High School and Vito is a 2018 graduate of Pittston Area High School.