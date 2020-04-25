Fino’s Pharmacy launches food drive

April 25, 2020 Sunday Dispatch Local 0
By Tony Callaio - For Sunday Dispatch
Pharmacist Nick Peck holds a sign noting a food drive to be held at Fino’s Pharmacy for the week of April 26. Food will be collected at the pharmacy to benefit St. John the Evangelist Care & Concern Ministries Food Pantry. - Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
Fino’s Pharmacy will be conducting a food drive for the week of April 26 to benefit St. John the Evangelist Care & Concern Ministries Food Pantry. Food can be dropped off at the pharmacy during business hours. - Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

PITTSTON – Fino’s Pharmacy will be conducting a food drive for the week of April 26 to benefit St. John the Evangelist Care & Concern Ministries Food Pantry. Non-perishable food may be dropped off at the pharmacy during business hours.

Pharmacist Nick Peck wanted to give back to the Greater Pittston community during the COVID-19 crisis, and he thought the best way would be to donate to the Care & Concern Food Pantry.

“The main reason why I’m doing the food drive is because initially I was going to use my stimulus check to buy food and donate it to the food pantry,” Peck said. “And then I thought if other people wanted to donate to the food pantry, they could just bring food here.”

Fino’s Pharmacy along with the support of Adonizio Funeral Home, also of Pittston, will join forces to promote the food pantry, donate food and money to the effort.

“Nick and I were talking about it and a lot of ideas were passed back and forth, so we decided on a donation to the food pantry,” funeral director Joe Adonizio said. “We’re not going to accept food at the funeral home, but we are going to promote it as well as make a financial donation. This is Nick’s fundraiser but we’ll help as much as possible.”

Carl Boos, Care & Concern Food Pantry coordinator, is happy to see local business helping with the food pantry.

“We’re doing very well at the food pantry, and we are fully stocked from CEO Food Bank,” Boos said. “I get calls every so often from schools, etc., that want to donate to the food pantry, so it’s a nice thing.”

The Care & Concern Food Pantry distributes food the first three Wednesdays of every month from September through the end of May.

Boos said there are financial guidelines the food pantry goes by according to the CEO Food Bank regulations. Food may be picked up by appointment only by calling 570-654-9923.

Area residents may drop off food at Fino’s Pharmacy during business hours of Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturdays: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pharmacist Nick Peck holds a sign noting a food drive to be held at Fino’s Pharmacy for the week of April 26. Food will be collected at the pharmacy to benefit St. John the Evangelist Care & Concern Ministries Food Pantry.
https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Fino-Food-Drive-1.jpgPharmacist Nick Peck holds a sign noting a food drive to be held at Fino’s Pharmacy for the week of April 26. Food will be collected at the pharmacy to benefit St. John the Evangelist Care & Concern Ministries Food Pantry. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Fino’s Pharmacy will be conducting a food drive for the week of April 26 to benefit St. John the Evangelist Care & Concern Ministries Food Pantry. Food can be dropped off at the pharmacy during business hours.
https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Fino-Food-Drive-2.jpgFino’s Pharmacy will be conducting a food drive for the week of April 26 to benefit St. John the Evangelist Care & Concern Ministries Food Pantry. Food can be dropped off at the pharmacy during business hours. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

By Tony Callaio

For Sunday Dispatch