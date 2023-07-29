Greater Pittston struggled offensively, resulting in it being the first team eliminated from the Pennsylvania Senior American Legion Baseball Tournament.

Greater Pittston entered the double-elimination tournament in Greater Latrobe as one of eight teams in contention for a state title. It lost in the tournament’s first game Tuesday and again in its first elimination bracket game Wednesday.

The team reached the state tournament by winning Wyoming Valley Legion and Region 5 titles.

Quakertown 4, Greater Pittston 0

Hunter Lawall struck out nine in a one-hitter, but still took the loss in Tuesday’s opener.

Lawall walked four and hit a batter. He allowed three earned runs.

Quakertown scored the only run it needed in the bottom of the second. Caleb Everitt’s two-run single highlighted the three-run fifth.

Jeremy Cawley, Anthony Cencetti and Aiden Mehal had the only hits for Greater Pittston.

Falls Post 7, Greater Pittston 2

Greater Pittston led, 2-0, through 4½ innings Wednesday before Falls Post rallied to continue in the tournament.

Falls Post tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and won it with five in the sixth.

Nick Cerasaro started on the mound for Greater Pittston and allowed just one hit in 3 1/3 scoreless innings. We walked four and struck out three.

Jersemy Cawley led the offense, going 2-for-4 with a stolen base and an RBI.

Hunter Lawall doubled and drove in a run. Jack Mathis doubled and scored.