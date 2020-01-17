🔊 Listen to this

When speaking to Mayor Michael Lombardo about the city he governs, you simply can’t help but get caught up in the swell of enthusiasm and excitement he has for the future of Pittston.

In the past, I’ve had to report on current and future projects in the city with the mayor one-on-one and our conversations are always enlightening and informative.

In today’s edition, I had the opportunity to report on Pittston projects in 2020 and beyond. This time, the meeting was held with not only the mayor, but also Joe Moskovitz, city administrator; Joe Chacke, Redevelopment Authority executive director; Mary Kuna, Redevelopment Authority deputy executive director; Mary Kroptavich, Main Street coordinator; and former city mayor and city treasurer Jason Klush.

Sitting in a room with government officials that enthusiastic about what has been accomplished and what will be accomplished is electrifying. Everyone serves a purpose and everyone is on the same page.

It’s a solid team and Lombardo is extremely happy with his administration but admitted one obstacle he’s trying to overcome – his need to micromanage. He said he’s gotten better and feels confident in his team and has slowly been stepping away from doing so.

The much-anticipated streetscaping project for the junction area north to the Duryea line is next up on the agenda and much work is needed to get the project done. As Chacke said, PENNDOT has stringent rules when it comes to streetscaping, especially with driveway permits. There are nearly 60 driveways to contend with on the way to the Duryea boarder.

Kuna, a Pittston native, brings to the table plenty of experience since graduating from the University of Delaware where she studied Urban and Regional Planning. She cut her teeth as the economic development manager at Cumberland Area Economic Development Corp.

Mary’s been doing a bang up job securing grant money for many of the projects in the city. Currently, she’s doing a lot of legwork for the Fort Pittston School conversion and the cargo canister jobs.

Chacke and Kuna work closely on many of the projects related to the Redevelopment Authority and Lombardo is extremely confident in their abilities to get things done.

Moskovitz was on medical leave last year but has bounced back, thankfully, and is in rare form.

Lombardo tells me he has a great working relation with the city council and is over the moon to have former Pittston City Mayor Jason Klush back in full stride as the city’s treasurer. Klush has been a valuable asset to the city and Lombardo can count on him 100% of the time.

The cargo container project that will fill the gap next to Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio is a pretty cool project that will not only have a service-related business occupying the first floor, but some lucky person or couple will be able to live in the second-floor apartment.

Cargo containers are exactly that — they are those containers you see on ships and tractor-trailers that carry cargo. Someone came up with the idea of converting them into housing that can be transformed, built and transported to a construction site.

The company doing the construction hasn’t done a project of this size in the U.S. and is looking forward to working with the city. They are expected to use Pittston’s project as a model for their website, giving the city national exposure.

Who knows … if this takes off, Pittston may try putting in more units down the road.

The current administration will continue to remove blighted properties in the city, making them viable and taxable to help strengthen the city’s finances.

The neighborhood sweeps they have been conducting have been effective and residents are now aware they need to keep up with their property maintenance.

All-in-all, the city is moving forward, making things happen, shaking things up and doing its best to get it right.

A sad day of discovery

One day last week, I read the paper, only to see the obituary of childhood friend, teammate and classmate. It’s always a bit shocking when that happens because, in my mind’s eye, when I see an old friend has passed away, I think we’re still I’m 18 and back in the hallways at school.

John Hoban, a West Pittston native, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in his 50s. I used to visit him from time to time at the nursing home in the last few years – also not an easy thing to do.

I never knew if he knew who I was but once he saw me, I got the biggest smile. That meant a lot to me.

His fight is over and, speaking from his experience, I know his family’s nightmare is over, as well. I hope he’s found home to an illness-free existence looking over his wife and two daughters from above.

It finally happened

After many years of having a good record, I got it wrong.

Two weeks ago, I submitted a photo of Wyoming Police Chief Chris Mercavitch being sworn in by Mayor Joseph Dominick, stating his appointment had been opposed by some members of the borough council. That was incorrect. Mercavitch was appointed unanimously. I regret the error.

Quote of the week

“If you find it in your heart to care for somebody else, you will have succeeded.” – Maya Angelou

Thought of the week

“We cease loving ourselves if no one loves us.” – Madame de Stael

Bumper sticker

“The price of greatness is responsibility.” – Winston Churchill

My Corner, Your Corner Tony Callaio