Beginning in 2020 voters in Luzerne County will use new voting equipment that provides a voter verifiable, audit-able paper trail. Also, new voting laws implemented with Act 77 will affect how Pennsylvanians vote. Here is an explanation of what Luzerne County voters can expect with these changes when they vote in 2020 and beyond.

New voting machines will be deployed for the April 28 primary. With the new equipment, voters will make their selections on a touch screen, similar to the machines in use in the November 2019 election. Once the selections are made and verified by the voter on screen, the voting machine will print a paper ballot. The voter can review the paper ballot to further confirm their selections. The voter then feeds their paper ballot into a separate tabulator/scanner that records their vote and deposits their ballot in a secure storage box. Your vote is not recorded until your ballot is run through the tabulator/scanner.

Though the new machines will lengthen the time to vote for individual voters, the added security of having a verifiable paper trail, that can be physically audited is a tremendous advantage to the public.

Changes to election law will slow the process at the polls, but will also make it easier and more convenient to vote. One of the changes to election law is the elimination of the “straight party selection.” Because of this change voters will be required to vote individually for each candidate of their choice.

Another change to election law will make voting more convenient for voters, allowing all voters the option to vote by mail, avoiding lines at the polling place or having to take time off from work in order to go to the poll. With the new “no excuse mail-in ballot,” any voter may request a ballot on line or from the Bureau of Elections up to 50 days prior to election day. Voters using this option may return their marked ballot to the Bureau of Elections by mail or in person until 8:00 PM on election day to have their vote counted.

The deadline for voter registration and changes in voter registration has also changed from 30 days before an election to 15 days before an election.

Your vote is the most important way for you to express your opinion to your government. The changes to election law in Pennsylvania will make your vote safer and more convenient than ever. Take advantage of these changes to vote early, if you can. As always, free, fair, accurate and trustworthy elections require participation of all. Please consider getting involved by working at a polling place on election day. Contact the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections to find out how you can help.

Peter Ouellette

Luzerne County Board of Elections