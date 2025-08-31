Sophia Vanesko heads a young coaching staff that has taken over the Pittston Area girls volleyball program.

Vanesko, a senior biology major at the University of Scranton, has been an assistant in the Pittston Area program for the past three years, working primarily with freshmen and junior varsity. She was also an assistant swimming coach in the 2023-24 season.

The rest of the staff is also made up of college students. Jamison Bessoir and Ava Brady from Scranton are assistant coaches and Amanda O’Fier from Misericordia is leading the junior high team.

“Our goal for the season is to become the best team we are capable of,” Vanesko said. “To do this, we have instilled the win-or-learn mentality and encourage open communication.

“The girls all have such a love for the game and we are working hard to foster that.”

Paige Bittmann, a senior middle hitter, is the only returning starter from a team that went 4-10 in the WVC and 5-11 overall last season.

Senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Taylor Stephenson, senior defensive specialist Madison Kelly and junior defensive specialist Brenna O’Malley are the other experienced players.

Senior middle hitter Annika Lien, junior opposite hitter Jillian Haas, junior setter Gianna Martinelli and sophomore outside hitter/defensive specialist Emmy Savakinas are each expected to start or be prominent in the rotation.

The rest of the varsity roster to open the season consisted of senior opposite hitter Elianna Lappano, junior outside hitter Hannah Jones, sophomore middle hitter Haveah Brunotte, freshman middle hitter/defensive specialist Isabella Roman, freshman defensive specialist Sydney Christmas and freshman setter Emily Collins.

Abington Heights 3, Pittston Area 0

Pittston Area dropped its season opener Wednesday at Abington Heights by set scores of 25-16, 25-10, 25-12.

Emmy Savakinas had four kills, six digs, three blocks and two service aces in the loss.

Taylor Stevenson had three kills. Gianna Martinelli had 10 assists. Paige Bittmann had two kills, three blocks and two assists. Jillian Haas had two kills and a block. Brenna O’Malley had six digs. Madison Kelly had three digs and two aces.