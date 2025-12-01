Sisters Jailyn and Kinley Park led the way Saturday afternoon as Wyoming Area pulled out a 38-36 victory over Montrose in the third-place game of the James Akens Memorial Girls Basketball Tournament at North Pocono.

Jailyn Park led the way with 17 points and five rebounds.

Hailey Aukema’s basket with 2:07 left gave Montrose a 36-35 lead.

Kinley Park answered with 1:50 left. After her game-winning basket, Jailyn Park made one of two free throws with 1.8 seconds left to close the scoring.

Londyn Sobeck had nine points and eight rebounds in the win. Addison Gaylord, who led the team with 10 rebounds, and Kinley Park scored six points each.

Sadie Jones led Montrose with 14 points while Carly Frey had 10.

All-tournament selection Jailyn Park drained three 3-pointers in the first quarter while scoring 11 points to help the Lady Warriors to a 12-9 lead.

Gaylord scored four points and Jailyn Park added her fourth 3-pointer in the second quarter for a 19-17 halftime lead.

Sobeck hit a 3-pointer while scoring five points and Kinley Park had four in the third quarter to send the Lady Warriors into the fourth ahead 30-24.

Montrose opened the fourth quarter with a 12-5 run for the lead on Aukema’s basket.

Honesdale defeated Montrose 49-39 Friday to send the Lady Meteors into the third-place game.

North Pocono 64, Wyoming Area 22

Tournament Most Valuable Player Anna Clementoni scored 14 points Friday afternoon as host North Pocono handled Wyoming Area in an opening round Akens Tournament game.

Alexis Silva added 10 points. Ella Clementoni, Anna’s sister, and Kayli McHugh had nine points each.

McHugh hit two of her three 3-pointers in the first quarter to help the Lady Trojans to a 16-2 start.

North Pocono held Wyoming Area without a field goal in the first quarter.

The Lady Trojans ran their lead to 31-9 at halftime and 52-13 through three quarters.

Jailyn Park did all of Wyoming Area’s fourth-quarter scoring by hitting three 3-pointers. She finished with a team-high 12 points.

Londyn Sobeck scored five points and grabbed five rebounds in the loss.

Addison Gaylord hit Wyoming Area’s other 3-pointer.

North Pocono went on to defeat Honesdale 52-36 for the title.