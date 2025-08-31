Pittston Area returns experience across each position group as it prepares to open the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 season in boys soccer.

Sophomore Jackson Duddek returns in goal.

“He’s had a good summer and a good start to this season,” second-year head coach Mike Pryor said. “We’re very excited and very lucky to have him as he continues to grow and develop his game.”

Duddek, who opened the season with a shutout, gets support from the return of all-league defender Cole Baldwin. The senior captain is the center back.

Related Video

“He’s also the kicker for the football team so that’s never easy in terms of managing school and both sports, but he’s been fantastic,” Duddek said. “We expect a good senior year out of him.”

Junior A.J. Brogna is also back on defense.

Juniors Ryan Kosek and Stephen Tibel and sophomore Jackson Polt are others who could play there.

Aidan Eagen, another experienced junior, will play both on defense and as a midfielder.

“We have high expectations for him to not only be able to lock down some key attacking players we’ll be up against in Division 1, but also be looking for him to get forward out of the midfield position to help in the attack,” Pryor said.

Junior Lonnie Maldonado is another returning midfielder.

“He is a physical presence that really helps establish possession for us in the middle of the field,” Pryor said. “He really sets the tone in terms of energy, attitude and effort.”

Senior Bobby Smith, another captain, is also in the midfield.

Pryor expects to use a variety of players as outside midfielders.

Sophomore Tommy Capitano has the most experience there. Jayden Rivera, who is up from the junior varsity, and Tino Saparito are juniors who will play there.

Returning senior Jacoby Ivey is returning from injury, leaving Pryor uncertain of the time table of when he will be able to help the team.

Senior Sadiki Murindabangaboo, a senior forward and another team captain, has scored in both games to date.

“He’s only been playing soccer five years,” Pryor said. “People usually assume he’s been playing his whole life. He has the ability to finish. He has worked really hard on people able to play with both feet.”

Another senior captain, Brayden Shotwell, joins him up front.

Junior Caleb Shea also has experience there and Anthony Aguidar will join them as options on the attack.

Brady Tucker is a junior, who is primarily a midfielder but has the ability to play multiple positions.

Pittston Area was 3-8-1 in the division last season and made the District 2 Class 3A playoffs on the way to a 6-11-2 overall finish.

The Patriots were 1-1 going into Saturday’s game at West Scranton. They open conference play Wednesday at home against Crestwood.

Holy Redeemer 2, Pittston Area 1

Sadiki Murindabangabo scored for Pittston Area Thursday in a non-league loss.

All the game’s scoring took place in the last 25 minutes.

Pittston Area 3, Hanover Area 0

Jackson Duddek made 11 saves for the shutout Monday as Pittston Area opened the season with a non-league win at home.

Caleb Shea, Aiden Eagan and Sadiki Murindabangabo did all the scoring in the first half.