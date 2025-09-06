Gianni Bartorillo hits to the ninth green at Wilkes-Barre Golf Club Wednesday.

Pittston Area added three more wins by a total of 88 strokes during a four-day stretch this week to improve to 10-1 in the Wyoming Valley Conference.

The Patriots are tied for second in the conference with Dallas, matching the Mountaineers for the best record by a Class 3A team.

Pittston Area 159, Hazleton Area 183

Noah Gruber shot even-par, 35 on the front nine at Fox Hill Country Club Friday to lead the way as Pittston Area improved to 10-1 in the WVC.

Patrick Ruane added a 38, while Drew Nocito and Ryan Noone completed the team score with 43s.

Lake-Lehman 160, Wyoming Area 191

Jack Oliver and Will Jenkins each shot 38 to lead Lake-Lehman to Thursday’s victory.

The Black Knights are alone in first place at 11-0.

Mitchell Rusinchak led Wyoming Area (5-9) with a 43. Joey Onda and Robbie Yatsko each shot 44.

Pittston Area 156, Nanticoke 205

Patrick Ruane shot 37, one shot better than teammates Drew Nocito and Ryan Noone as the Patriots rolled to Wednesday’s victory at Wilkes-Barre Golf Club.

Gianni Bartorillo finished with a 43.

Hazleton Area 164, Wyoming Area 197

Troy Gados shot 37 on the front nine at Fox Hill Wednesday to lead Hazleton Area to victory.

Mitchell Rusinchak shot 45 and Joey Onda 46 to lead Wyoming Area.

Pittston Area 161, Wyoming Seminary 176

Patrick Ruane and Noah Gruber each shot 2-over-par, 38 at Huntsville Golf Club Tuesday to lead Pittston Area’s victory.

Ryan Noone added a 42 and Gianni Bartorillo a 43.

Michelle Wu shot a 43 to lead Wyoming Seminary.