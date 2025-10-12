Austin Price (17) attempts a header during a corner kick for Wyoming Area against the Royals of Holy Redeemer.

Wyoming Area did not allow a shot while winning two more games to remain on top of the race for the No. 1 seed in District 2 Class A field hockey where the Lady Warriors are the defending champions.

The Lady Warriors are 8-1 and second in Division 1 of the Wyoming Valley Conference and 13-2 overall. They have posted three straight shutouts in which they have scored a total of 25 goals and they are on a seven-game winning streak in which they have outscored opponents 43-2.

Bri Dragwa is in the center of the defensive lineup with Ella Keefer on her left and Kayla Karcutskie on her right.

Pittston Area 10, Hanover Area 0

Giuliana Latona celebrated Senior Day at Pittston Area with three goals and four assists during the rout of visiting Hanover Area in the WVC Division 2 game.

Addyson Kelly scored four goals.

Lola Serino added two goals and an assist, Jenna Zaladonis had a goal and an assist and Sadie O’Brien had an assist.

Pittston Area outshot Hanover Area 27-1.

The Lady Patriots have clinched a spot in the District 2-4 Class 2A Subregional where they are likely to end up as the fourth seed and host a quarterfinal game. The Lady Patriots are 8-5 and tied for third in Division 2 and 9-8 and in fourth place out of nine teams seeking the eight subregional berths.

Wyoming Area 8, Delaware Valley 0

Julia Campenni scored six goals, including the first three of the game, Tuesday when the Lady Warriors rolled on the road in WVC Division 1 play.

Wyoming Area did not allow a shot or penalty corner.

Claudia Rehill and Shannon Kearns also scored while Ella Campenni and Talia Pizano had assists.

Wyoming Area 8, Abington Heights 0

Ella Campenni scored three times Oct. 4 when Wyoming Area went to Abington Heights and beat the Lady Comets for the second time this season, this time in a non-league game.

Claudia Rehill scored twice.

Kayla Karcutskie and Ella Campenna each had a goal and an assist. Nina Belza scored the other goal while Talia Pizano had two assists.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wilkes-Barre Area 7, Pittston Area 0

Wyoming Area shut out host Pittston Area in Friday’s WVC Division 1 game.

Pittston Area is 0-8-2 in the division and 2-11-2 overall, ranking sixth of eight teams in District 2 Class 4A.

Lake-Lehman 4, Wyoming Area 2

Kinley Purdy had two goals and an assist Lake-Lehman spoiled visiting Wyoming Area’s perfect record with Tuesday’s win that tightened two races.

Wyoming Area is 8-1 in WVC Division 2 and now sharing that lead with Lake-Lehman. The Lady Warriors were 12-1 to the Lady Knights’ 13-1 going into Saturday’s action, but had a .752-.723 ratings advantage in the race for the No. 1 seed in the District 2 Class 2A playoffs.

Ava Blazes had the other two Lake-Lehman goals and Ava Jones had two assists.

Ava Musinski scored both Wyoming Area goals.

Berwick 3, Pittston Area 1

Pittston Area lost on the road in WVC Division 1 action Monday.

BOYS SOCCER

Pittston Area 6, Nanticoke 0

Brayden Shotwell, Sadiki Murindabangabo, Joseph Perez, Caeleb Shea, Aidan Egan and Brody Shotwell all scored once for Pittston Area in Friday’s home victory in WVC Division 1 play.

Jackson Duddek made two saves for the shutout.

The Patriots are 6-5 and in fourth place in Division 1. They are 10-6 overall and have clinched a spot in the District 2 Class 3A playoffs where they currently hold the fourth spot, which is the last one to get to open at home.

Tunkhannock 3, Wyoming Area 0

Tunkhannock shut out host Wyoming Area in Wednesday’s WVC Division 2 game.

The Warriors slipped to 3-9 in Division 2 and 4-11 overall. They are currently 10th in the 13-team race for eight District 2 Class 2A playoff berths.

Dallas 2, Pittston Area 1

Jacob Ivey scored midway through the second half Tuesday to get visiting Pittston Area into overtime in the WVC Division 1 game.

Abe Hobson-Tomascik scored off a direct kick in overtime to lift Dallas to the victory.

Holy Redeemer 3, Wyoming Area 1

Holy Redeemer won Monday’s WVC Division 2 game at Tenth Street Field.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Holy Redeemer 3, Wyoming Area 1

Bella Boylan surpassed 1,000 career kills, tallying 24 on Thursday when the Lady Royals were taken to four sets by host Wyomin Area.

Holy Redeemer mer won the first two sets 25-9 and 25-10. The Warriors rallied for a 25-23 win in the third set, but the Royals took the fourth set 25-15 to seal the match.

Elizabeth Bilbow had 34 assists and 15 service points. Kira Millard added nine kills.

Taylor Gashi had 12 kills and 10 digs for Wyoming Area.

The Lady Warriors are 2-9 in the WVC and 4-9 overall, currently holding the last spot in the District 2 Class 3A playoff race.

Wyoming Area 3, Mid Valley 0

Kenzie Galenty and Taylor Gashi reached career milestones as Wyoming Area swept host Mid Valley in Wednesday’s non-league match.

Galenty served her 100th ace and finished the day with 102. Gashi posted her 500th dig and finished the match with 505.

The Warriors won by set scores of 25-16, 25-19, 25-21.

Galenty had 15 digs and four aces while Gashi had 18 kills, seven digs, five aces and two blocks.

Sera Pealer contributed seven kills and Ava Boyle had 18 assists and three digs.

Lake-Lehman 3, Pittston Area 0

Pittston Area was swept on the road in Tuesday’s WVC match.

The Lady Patriots are 2-9 in the WVC and 3-10 overall. They are 10th of 11 teams trying to get into the eight-team District 2 Class 3A field.

Berwick 3, Wyoming Area 0

Julia Rauch hit a milestone, recording 40 assists to top 1,000 for her career in the Bulldogs’ 25-12, 25-12, 15-10 sweep in Monday’s WVC home match.

Rauch added five aces as Berwick improved to 12-1 on the season.

Pittston Area 3, Hanover Area 0

Pittston Area pulled out three close sets Monday at Hanover Area to win 25-23, 25-22, 25-22 in WVC play.