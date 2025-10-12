Hazleton Area’s Ashton Karlick (4) grabs a J.J. Lantigua pass at mid-field against the Patriots at Pittston Area.

John Jadus (84) raises his arms after a six-yard reception for Pittston Area against Hazleton Area.

Hazleton Area QB J.J. Lantigua (15) tries to evade pursuing Patriot Aidan Brody deep in the Cougars’ back field.

Pittston Area senior Brody Spindler bulls his way over the goal line for a 3-yard touchdown against Hazleton Area.

PIttston Area’s Victor Narsavage (14) strips the ball from Hazleton Area’s Connor Bacon (3) with the Patriot’s Deondre Miller (3) assisting on the play. Pittston Area recovered.

Patriot junior Lucas LoPresto looks for a hole to score for Pittston Area against Hazleton Area at Trippi Stadium, Friday night.

YATESVILLE — Pittston Area entered Senior Night Friday with at least a share of the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 title secured for the first time in more than 20 years.

With a strong senior group joining forces with record-setting junior wide receiver Lucas LoPresto, the Patriots made sure there would not be any sharing.

Brody Spindler, Paulie Ferentino and Malkolm Blackshear were among the seniors having big games as the Patriots completed an unbeaten run through Division 1 with a 49-13 rout of visiting Hazleton Area.

The Patriots went 5-0 in the division and are 7-1 overall and riding a six-game winning streak into their final regular-season games.

When it was over, fireworks were visible over the visiting bleachers and the Patriots were posing for pictures in T-shirts commemorating the division championship.

First-year Patriots coach Paul Russick pointed to what could still be ahead for Pittston Area, which is leading the race for the top seed in the District 2 Class 5A playoffs.

“We have 21 seniors that have been through some adversity and they earned it,” first-year Patriots coach Paul Russick said. “I couldn’t be happier with where we’re at as a program and where we’re at as a team. It’s a great accomplishment and they know we’re not quite done yet.

“There’s a chance to do more special things here.”

Spindler, LoPresto and their supporting cast are making sure of that.

Spindler was in on a team-high 15 tackles while rushing for 96 yards and a first-quarter touchdown on just 11 carries.

LoPresto caught 11 passes and ran for two touchdowns.

Paulie Ferentino completed seven straight passes, six of them to LoPresto in the first quarter, and finished 13-for-17 for 152 yards and a touchdown.

Blackshear made sure Pittston Area carried a shutout into halftime. His plays pushed Hazleton Area back after it reached the 6 midway through the second quarter, then he intercepted a pass for a touchback three seconds before halftime.

Pittston Area established control with long drives, capped by short LoPresto touchdown runs, to begin each half. The Patriots went 60 yards in 11 plays on their first possession, then drove 62 yards in 14 plays and 6:29 following the second-half kickoff to open the lead to 28-0.

Ferentino’s touchdown pass was a 6-yarder to John Jadus in the second quartr.

Aidan Brody and Jaylen Hart, two more seniors, scored second-half touchdowns for the Patriots.

Brody scored from the 1 in the third quarter and Hart from the 5 in the fourth.

LoPresto, Brody, Hart and freshman Kayden Bailey combined to score five times on five carries. Bailey sprinted 85 yards to arrive at the Mercy Rule with 2:55 left.

Ashton Karlick and J.J. Lantigua each ran for second-half scores for Hazleton Area, which fell to 0-4 in the division and1-7 overall.

