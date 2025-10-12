YATESVILLE — Lucas LoPresto began his night with one record-setting effort, followed immediately by a milestone reception.

The Pittston Area junior set another school record on his final play, which came one play after his biggest gain of the night.

LoPresto even used his only two carries of the night to score touchdowns.

On a night that showcased the talents of the wide receiver, and occasional Wildcat quarterback, none of those were LoPresto’s most impressive efforts in a 49-13, division title-clinching victory over visiting Hazleton Area.

That would be the 28-yard catch he made to set up Brody Spindler’s 5-yard touchdown late in the first quarter.

Paulie Ferentino’s pass was underthrown; LoPresto was interfered with while trying to adjust to the ball; still held by a defender after falling to the ground, LoPresto kept the ball from hitting the ground with his left hand, then used his right arm to pin the ball against his right leg, all while that arm was being tugged on by the defender.

“He’s special,” Patriots coach Paul Russick said.

LoPresto finished with 11 catches for 114 yards. He became the first Patriot to catch 100 or more passes in his career and also set a record for most career receiving yards at Pittston Area, one week after setting the touchdown receptions record.

“He’s only a junior and he’s got a lot of football left,” Russick said. “I’m glad that we got that for him. It’s a great accomplishment for him and his family and all the work he’s done. He’s special.”

LoPresto knew something was up Friday night, but he did not know what. Things were clarified after his last play, and last catch, when the game was stopped so coach Russick could present him a game ball and poster of his accomplishment as the players he passed – the Krawczyk brothers, 2018 graduate Kevin and 2020 graduate Andrew – could come out on the field to congratulate him.

“There were some little hints,” LoPresto said. “Coming into the game, I didn’t know, but as I kept getting closer, (Russick) kept hinting.

“It means a lot. My Dad was a pretty good football player here, so I’m trying to keep up his legacy, but I’m just happy for the team to be having a winning season so far.”

LoPresto is one of the biggest reasons the Patriots are having not just a winning, but a championship, season.

By the numbers