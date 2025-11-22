The fall sports season in District 2 came to an end Friday night with three losses by District 2 teams in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state football quarterfinals.
North Pocono, coached by former Wyoming Area quarterback Greg Dolhon, set a school record for wins in a 13-1 season that came to a conclusion with a 28-6 loss to Cardinal O’Hara of Philadelphia in Class 4A.
The Trojans pulled to within a point midway through the second quarter on Chase Zimmerman’s 1-yard touchdown run, but a 15-yard penalty moved back the extra-point attempt, which was blocked.
Cardinal O’Hara scored twice for a 21-6 halftime lead and its defense kept control of the game from there.
Scranton Prep had its season ended by Northwestern Lehigh in Class 3A for the third straight year 42-14 in a game at Berwick’s Crispin Field.
Shane Leh hit 17 of 19 passes for 222 yards and five touchdowns for the two-time defending state champions.
Will McPartland ran for a touchdown in the first quarter for a 7-7 tie, but Northwestern Lehigh ran off the next 28 points before McPartland hit Sean McCormack with a short touchdown pass on the first play of the fourth quarter.
The Cavaliers, who finished 8-6, ended Wyoming Area’s season in the District 2 Class 3A semifinals.
Lackawanna Trail lost a wild Class A game to Belmont Charter 52-40.
The Lions, who finished 12-2, were within 22-20 at halftime.