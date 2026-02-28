Katie O’Hearn from Pittston Area was the top competitor from District 2 while finishing third overall Feb. 21 when the diving portion of the District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional Girls Swimming Championships was contested at the Wyoming Valley Catholic Youth Center.

O’Hearn scored third-place points for the Lady Patriots in the subregional standings and received a gold medal as the district’s top finisher.

Williamsport, from District 4, had the top two finishers.

Allie Eberhart won with a score of 378.1, and Clover Lindsey was second with 371.45.

O’Hearn beat out Tunkhannock’s Sophia Sobeck. O’Hearn had 367.45 while Sobeck was fourth of the five divers with 357.95.

Wyoming Area’s Francene Graham also finished third.

Graham took the bronze medal in District 2 Class 2A girls. She posted a score of 376.75.

Dallas had the first-, second- and fourth-place finishers out of five entrants. Megan Kuzma led the way with 508.4.

A swimming competition was held on Friday and Saturday at the CYC.

Class 2A girls

Wyoming Area was sixth out of 12 Class 2A girls teams through the end of Friday’s competition.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team led the way for the Lady Warriors in Friday’s swimming events.

Bree Harry, Emma Kratz, Sofia Menta, and Ameriana Walker combined for a fourth-place finish.

The 200 medley relay team of Amara Tiernan, Lucy Menta, Molly Kratz, and Taylor Gashi took sixth.

The Lady Warriors had Molly Kratz finish eighth and Leah Haddock 10th in the 100 butterfly.

Sofia Menta was eighth in the 200 freestyle while Amber Mehmood was 11th.

Gashi took ninth in the 50 freestyle, and Walker was 11th in the 200 individual medley.

Dallas had a 156-142 lead over Scranton Prep heading into the final day.

Wyoming Area had 74 points.

Class 3A girls

Brooke Hintze was sixth in the 200 freestyle and was part of sixth- and seventh-place relay teams to lead Pittston Area Friday.

Williamsport was leading the subregional with 159 points going into Saturday.

Abington Heights had a 153-117 edge over Tunkhannock for the top team in the district and was within range of a subregional title. Pittston Area was seventh of 12 teams with 53 points.

Hintze led off the sixth-place 200 medley relay team that also included Olivia Pantucci, Ellie Schardien, and Maggie Gruber. She was on the seventh-place 200 freestyle relay team with Gruber, Schardien, and O’Hearn.

Class 2A boys

Jonathan Cortez finished 10th in the 50 freestyle to account for Wyoming Area’s only three points Friday.

Tunkhannock had a commanding, 215-142 lead over Dallas.

Wyoming Area was last in the 13-team field.

Class 3A boys

Pittston Area took ninth in the 200 medley relay with the team of Ayden Hobson, Michael Gubitoso, Elijah Lyons, and James Serino.

Abington Heights had a 165-141 lead over Hazleton Area at the top of the 10-team standings. Pittston Area was last with 14 points.