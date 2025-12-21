Warrior Bruno Pizzano (21) hits a layup against the Tigers of Tunkhannock on Monday evening.

Luke Kopetchny shoots a five-foot jump shot from the baseline for the Warriors. Kopetchny scored a game-high 29 points against Tunkhannock Area.

Warrior Drew Keating (11) looks to score two of his 16 points against Tunkhannock Area.

Luke Kopetchny combined for 60 points and 23 rebounds with a pair of double-doubles as Wyoming Area improved the best boys basketball record in District 2 to 7-0 overall by winning the first two games of its Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 title defense.

Wyoming Area was the only team with a 2-0 record in the division going into Saturday. The Warriors have the best overall record in the district, ahead of Valley View, Riverside and Dunmore, which all improved to 6-0 with wins Friday.

Wyoming Area 74, Berwick 54

Luke Kopetchny and Drew Keating helped Wyoming Area to a 20-point halftime lead on the way to Thursday’s Division 2 road win.

Kopetchny had 17 points and Keating 11 in the first half.

Nine of Kopetchny’s points came in the first quarter as the Warriors jumped out to a 24-12 lead. They were up 40-18 at halftime.

Kopetchny finished with 31 points and 13 rebounds, five of them offensive.

Keating had 14 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. He also grabbed five of his rebounds on the offensive end.

Collin Casterlin moved into the starting lineup with Mitchell Rusinchak sidelined by illness and contributed 12 points, five steals and a pair of assists.

Shane Pepe dished out six assists.

Bruno Pizzano added seven rebounds.

Kopetchny scored 10 points in the third quarter to help Wyoming Area hold off a push by Berwick.

The Bulldogs made nine 3-pointers, eight of them in the second half.

Matt Powers had four of his five 3-pointers after halftime to finish with 20 points.

Brady McCabe scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half.

Landon Zapata added 12 points.

Crestwood 39, Pittston Area 29

Crestwood, which leads the District 2 Class 5A playoff ratings race, improved to 5-2 overall by winning the Thursday Division 1 opener at home.

Miles Metz, who hit three 3-pointers, and Ayden Agapito led Crestwood with 11 points each.

Jacob Ivey hit two 3-pointers while scoring all eight of Pittston Area’s points in the fourth quarter to finish with 10 points.

The Patriots led 8-5 after one quarter and trailed just 17-16 at halftime. The Comets outscored them 11-5 in the third quarter.

Wyoming Area 68, Tunkhannock 49

Luke Kopetchny scored 29 points and contributed to a strong team effort on the boards with 10 rebounds when Wyoming Area won its division opener Monday against visiting Tunkhannock.

Drew Keating had 16 points and 15 rebounds, five of them offensive, while Bruno Pizzano pulled down six offensive rebounds.

Mitchell Rusinchak added 10 points, five assists and three steals.

Shane Pepe had five assists.

Tunkhannock led 16-12 after one quarter and 31-28 at halftime.

Elijah Faux had 14 of his 22 points and Colin Gregory eight of his 12 in the first half for the Tigers.

Kopetchny scored nine points in the second quarter, then eight more in the third when the Warriors assumed a 45-41 lead.

Wyoming Area then pulled away by outscoring Tunkhannock 23-8 in the fourth quarter.

Keating had six points in the fourth quarter while Kopetchny, Rusinchak, Pepe and Collin Casterlin all hit 3-pointers.

Pittston Area 71, Lakeland 43

Pittston Area poured in 13 shots from beyond the arc, making nine of its 3-pointers in the first half while building a 41-17 lead at Lakeland in Monday’s non-league game.

Aidan Clarke drained four 3-pointers in the first quarter when the Patriots took a 21-8 lead.

Jacob Ivey had the team’s other 3-pointer in the first quarter, then joined Lucas LoPresto in making two each in the second.

Ivey finished with six 3-pointers and 21 points.

LoPresto, who scored 12 points in the second quarter, and Clarke ended up with 16 points each.

Chase Rosenkrans led Lakeland with 18 points.