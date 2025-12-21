Brycen Martin made his fourth appearance for the Ursinus College men’s basketball team Friday night during an 89-77 loss to the University of Scranton in the York Spartan Classic.

The Scranton Prep graduate from Pittston is a freshman guard.

Martin, who has played 15 minutes, is still looking for his first field goal, but has two points by making both his free throw attempts. He also has a rebound, an assist, and a steal.

Ursinus was 5-3 going into Saturday’s tournament consolation game.