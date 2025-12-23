Wyoming Area limited MMI Prep to one field goal for the night and held the Preppers scoreless for the final 18:40 Monday while posting its first Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 girls basketball victory with a 64-6 rout.

Addison Gaylord, Londyn Sobeck and Jailyn Park accounted for the bulk of the offense as the Lady Warriors improved to 1-1 in the division and 3-4 overall.

Wyoming Area scored the game’s first 14 points. They did not allow a point for the last 2:40 of the second quarter then outscored MMI Prep 28-0 in the second half, including 22 points in the third quarter.

Gaylord scored 19 points while Sobeck had 17. Park produced a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Georgia Washko led MMI with four points, hitting the team’s only four free throw attempts.

The Lady Warriors hit five 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 19-2 lead. Gaylord and Park each hit two while Sobeck had one.

Park had eight points in the quarter.

Gaylord scored nine points in the second quarter when Wyoming Area made it 36-6.

Sobeck scored eight points while Park had six in the third quarter.

Wyoming Area was scheduled to meet Pittston Area Saturday afternoon in the Badger Marseco Tournament in Old Forge.

Hazleton Area 73, Pittston Area 37

Alexis Reimold and Sophia Benyo led a balanced attack that carried defending champion Hazleton Area past visiting Pittston Area in a WVC Division 1 game Monday night.

Pittston Area dropped to 0-3 and 3-5. The Lady Patriots opened the conference season by playing the WVC’s top three teams, which are a combined 7-0 in the division and 25-1 overall.

Leah Drozginski led Pittston Area with 13 points.

Lili Hintze scored seven of her nine points in the first quarter to keep the Lady Patriots even with the Lady Cougars at 13-13.

Hazleton Area took control by outscoring Pittston Area 25-6 in the second quarter. Reimold had six of her team-high 13 points; Benyo had six of her 12 points; and three teammates added 3-pointers during the quarter.

The Lady Cougars stretched the lead to 56-31 during the third quarter despite Giuliana Latona scoring seven of her eight points.