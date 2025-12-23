Berwick running back Ty’Meere Wilkerson was chosen to the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ 2025 All-State Class 4A team Tuesday along with Berwick offensive lineman Matt Gordner.

Three Wyoming Valley Conference standouts were selected to the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ 2025 All-State Football Teams on Tuesday.

Berwick senior running back Ty’Meere Wilkerson and senior offensive lineman Matt Gordner were chosen to the Class 3A team. Pittston Area junior defensive back/receiver Lucas LoPresto was selected to the Class 5A team as a defensive athlete.

The all-state teams in Class A, 3A and 5A were announced Tuesday. All-state teams in Class 2A, 4A and 6A will be released on Wednesday.

Four players from the Lackawanna Conference were also named all-state. Lackawanna Trail running back Isaac Ryon was chosen the Player of the Year in Class A. Trail lineman Lucas Evans was also selected to the Class A squad. Scranton Prep quarterback Will McPartland was chosen to the Class 3A team as an offensive athlete. Abington Heights receiver Gavin Anders was a Class 5A pick.

Wilkerson moved from receiver to running back midway through the 2024 season as Berwick searched for an answer to a dormant offense. He proved to be the solution as he rushed for 1,366 yards and 16 touchdowns in the regular season.

Wilkerson, who has committed to New Hampshire, was even better his senior year. He set school single-season records for rushing yards with 2,795 and rushing touchdowns with 40. He also set the school single-game record with 390 rushing yards vs. Williamsport, breaking the record of 366 he set a year earlier. He averaged 12.5 yards per carry.

Gordner, a 6-foot, 275-pound senior, was responsible for opening holes for Wilkerson. He served as a team captain and was a member of Berwick’s 1,000-pound club (combined bench, squat, power clean).

LoPresto was a game-changer on offense, defense and special teams.

LoPresto returned two fumbles and an interception for touchdowns. He had 23 tackles, four forced fumbles and one sack as a defensive back.

On offense, LoPresto caught caught 39 passes for 533 yards and five touchdowns and rushed 47 times for 376 yards and nine touchdowns. He also excelled on special teams as he returned one kickoff and two punts for touchdowns. Opponents avoided kicking to him for good reason as he averaged 30.1 yards on seven kick returns and 17 yards on 11 punt returns.

LFC selections

Here is a look at the four players chosen all-state from the Lackawanna Conference.

• Lackawanna Trail senior running back Isaac Ryon was named Class A Player of the Year as he ran for a conference record 2,876 yards on 201 carries and 49 touchdowns. The two-time all-state selection set numerous school records throughout his career.

• Lackawanna Trail senior offensive lineman Lucas Evans was a four-year starter for the Lions. The two-time all-state selection played for four District 2 Class A championship teams.

• Scranton Prep senior quarterback Will McPartland missed the early part of the season while recovering from an injury suffered at the end of the 2024 campaign. His return sparked a run to the District 2 Class 3A championship.

McPartland threw for 1,603 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for 984 yards and 28 TDs on 140 attempts.

• Abington Heights senior receiver Gavin Anders set school records this season with 74 catches for 1,158 yards and 10 touchdowns. He became the school’s all-time leader in receptions with 143 and yardage with 2,053.