SCRANTON — Whenever Scranton Prep seemed in greatest need of a momentum-boosting play, Brody Martin was there.

The senior guard from Pittston earned all-tournament team honors for his contributions to Scranton Prep’s eighth boys championship in the last dozen Lynett Memorial Tournaments.

Martin scored 14 points while leading the team in assists with six and steals with two on Monday when the Cavaliers downed Dunmore 77-63 in a fast-paced final to the 74th annual holiday tournament at the Lackawanna College Student Union Center.

More important was when those numbers were produced.

It was Martin’s steal and length-of-the-court drive to the basket with 10 seconds left in the first quarter that erased Dunmore’s last lead and put Scranton Prep up 11-10.

Dunmore tied the game for the last time 40-40 with 3:35 left in the third quarter, but Martin changed that just 11 seconds later by getting to the basket again for a reverse layup.

The Bucks made it back within a single point one last time.

Again, Martin was there for the Cavaliers.

Martin got to the offensive boards and was fouled in the last minute of the third quarter. He hit both free throws for a 47-44 lead.

On the other end of the floor on the next possession, Martin’s dive on a loose ball resulted in his steal. While still down on the floor, he ignited the fast break that produced a Packy Doherty layup and had the Cavaliers off and running to a game-breaking 13-1 burst to a 58-45 lead.

Dunmore could not get closer than seven the rest of the way.

Martin also helped Scranton Prep run over Scranton 73-37 in the Dec. 27 semifinal. He finished with nine points, a team-high five steals, and a share of the team lead in assists with three.

The defensive work also included contributing to holding Scranton’s four-year starting guard and leading scorer, Tony Battaglia, to five points on 2-for-16 shooting. Just two days later, Battaglia set a pair of school records with 47 points and 10 made 3-pointers in a 73-51 win over Holy Cross in the third-place game.