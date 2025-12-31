Martyna Bonning continued an outstanding freshman season for the Wyoming Area girls wrestling team Dec. 28 when she finished up the two-day Ralph Wetzel Classic at Hatboro-Horsham High School by winning the 148-pound bracket for her first high school title.

Bonning had lost just once each while finishing third in her weight class in Wyoming Area’s two previous tournament appearances. She is 13-2 with 12 pins.

The only Bonning match to go the distance was the championship match at the Wetzel Classic. She pinned Catalina Moncayo from Lenape, N.J. in 1:29 of the quarterfinals and Sophia Santiago of Pennsbury in 2:48 of the semifinals before winning a 16-3 major decision over Yasmina Ergashova from William Tennent in the championship match.

Giovanna Chapman also reached the championship match by pinning two opponents before settling for second-place when she lost in the 170-pound final. Zeta Lord won two of her four bouts at 112.

Bonning, Chapman, and Lord were the only three Lady Warriors in action, but they produced 50 points for Wyoming Area to finish ninth out of 21 teams, just 1½ behind eighth-place Cheltenham. Neshaminy won the title 158½-146 over Pennsbury.

Chapman, a senior, is 8-4 with seven pins, six of them in 1:31 or less. She also finished second in the Hanover Area Holiday Classic on Dec. 20.

Bonning was third in both the Hanover Area Holiday Classic and the season-opening Queen of the Hive Tournament at Honesdale.