PA, WA pick up victories

The Warriors’ Abi Francis (white) looks to steal the ball off of Hanover Area’s Cait Vigorito (blue).

Warrior Londyn Sobeck locks in on a 3-pointer against Hanover Area on Thursday. She hit for 11 points on the night.

Bella Dessoye connected on four 3-pointers while scoring a career-high 20 points Monday as Pittston Area picked up its first Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 girls basketball victory by winning at Wilkes-Barre Area 54-32.

The Lady Patriots, who faced the division’s top three teams in December, have won three in a row, including the tournament title at the Anthony “Badger” Marseco Memorial Tournament. They have outscored opponents by an average of 54.7-30.3 during the streak.

Pittston Area outscored Wilkes-Barre Area in every quarter, taking leads of 13-7 after one, 29-17 at halftime and 42-29 going into the fourth.

Leah Drozginski added 11 points. Lili Hintze had nine and Julia Long had eight.

Jaida Underwood led Wilkes-Barre Area with 14.

Pittston Area is 6-5 and fifth of seven teams in the seeding race for the District 2 Class 5A playoffs.

Wyoming Area 48, Hanover Area 36

Addison Gaylord produced 18 points, all in the first half and all on 3-pointers, Thursday night as Wyoming Area defeated Hanover Area in a WVC Division 2 game.

Gaylord’s six 3-pointers included four in the game-changing second quarter. She also grabbed seven rebounds.

Abigail Francis grabbed a team-high eight rebounds after being honored on Senior Night. She is the only senior on the roster.

Londyn Sobeck, who had seven rebounds, and Jailyn Park each added 11 points.

Wyoming Area used a 24-15, second-quarter advantage to take a 30-20 halftime lead. Sobeck had two 3-pointers to support Gaylord’s shooting exploits during the quarter.

Maliyah Holt led Hanover Area with 17 points.

Wyoming Area is 2-3 in the division and 5-7 overall, leaving them fifth out of eight teams in the rankings for seeding in the District 2 Class 4A playoffs.

Lake-Lehman 59, Wyoming Area 21

Kinley Purdy scored 22 points to lead host Lake-Lehman to Monday’s WVC Division 2 victory.

Londyn Sobeck led Wyoming Area with 12 points and seven rebounds. Jailyn Park also collected seven rebounds.

Lake-Lehman sed a 25-2 third quarter to expand a 29-14 halftime lead.

Tunkhannock 37, Wyoming Area 35

Tunkhannock shut out visiting Wyoming Area over the final 4:05 Jan. 3 to pull out the WVC Division 2 victory.

Lila Price scored the last Wyoming Area points, putting the Lady Warriors ahead 35-34.

Aliyah Faux led Tunkhannock with 15 points, including the go-ahead basket with 22 seconds left.

Makenzie Gregory hit one of two free throws with two seconds left.

Addison Gaylord led Wyoming Area with 14 points and six rebounds. Londyn Sobeck had 11 points and seven rebounds.