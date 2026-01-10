Ella Campenni and Sofia Menta each won an individual event and two relays Tuesday when Wyoming Area defeated visiting Wyoming Seminary, 129-46, in a Wyoming Valley Conference girls swimming meet.

Campenni won the 100-yard backstroke and joined Emma Kratz in contributing to wins in the opening 200 medley relay and closing 400 freestyle relay.

Menta won the 200 freestyle and was on both freestyle relay wins. Lucia Campenni was also on both freestyle relays.

Molly Kratz won the 200 individual medley and 200 medley relay.

Ella Keefer won the 100 breaststroke, and Giana Gallagher finished first in diving.

Bri Dragwa completed the medley relay team, while Taylor Gashi and Amber Mahmood were the other members of the 200 freestyle relay winning team.

Wyoming Area is 2-1.

Lake-Lehman 109, Pittston Area girls 54

Unbeaten co-leader Lake-Lehman defeated visiting Pittston Area in Tuesday’s WVC meet.

Katie O’Hearn won diving unopposed for the only Pittston Area (1-2) first-place finish.

Wyoming Seminary 93, Wyoming Area boys 30

Jonathan Cortez won the 50 and 100 freestyles for Wyoming Area in Tuesday’s loss to Wyoming Seminary.

Zhiwen Tang won the 500 freestyle for the Warriors (0-3).

Lake-Lehman 126, Pittston Area boys 20

Lake-Lehman swept every event on Tuesday.

Pittston Area is 0-3.