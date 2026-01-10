Martyna Bonning reached the 145-pound semifinals and Giovanna Chapman was the only other Wyoming Area wrestler to make it through Friday and into Saturday’s action in the Southern Tier Memorial Tournament at LECOM Event Center in Elmira, N.Y.

Bonning shut out three straight New York state opponents, stopping each early by technical falls.

Chapman lost her first bout at 165 pounds, but then received a forfeit and pinned Oneonta, N.Y.’s Xabria Favret in 18 seconds in the consolation rounds to advance into Saturday with a chance to finish as high as third.

Zeta Lord won her first bout at 107 with a 26-second pin and later added another pin in a consolation bout, but was eliminated after going 2-2.

Boys

Wyoming Area also took its boys team to the Southern Tier Memorial.

Tyler Randazzo opened with two straight wins at 103 pounds, one of them by pin. After losing in Friday night’s quarterfinals, he was the only Warrior active in consolation competition Saturday.

Gabriel Rosengrant won by technical fall in his first bout at 132 and added a pin in a consolation bout before being eliminated with his second loss.

Riley Pierce also went, winning a pair of consolation bouts by pin.

Chase Wilhelm won once with a consolation decision at 110.