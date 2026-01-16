MONDAY, 1/19
Girls basketball: Pittston Area at Dallas, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball: Tunkhannock at Wyoming Area, 7:15 p.m.
TUESDAY, 1/20
Boys and girls swimming: Pittston Area at Wilkes-Barre Area, 4 p.m.
Boys and girls swimming: Wyoming Valley West at Wyoming Area, 4 p.m.
Boys basketball: Wyoming Area at Tunkhannock, 6:45 p.m.
Wrestling: Pittston Area at Benton (NL), 7 p.m.
Boys basketball: Dallas at Pittston Area, 7:15 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, 1/21
Wrestling: Lake-Lehman at Wyoming Area, 7 p.m.
Wrestling: Pittston Area at Wyoming Valley West, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, 1/22
Girls basketball: Wyoming Area at MMI Prep (varsity only), 6 p.m.
Girls basketball: Hazleton Area at Pittston Area, 7:15 p.m.
FRIDAY, 1/23
Wrestling: Pittston Area, Wyoming Area in Coal Cracker Tournament at Lehighton, TBA
Boys and girls swimming: Wyoming Area at Pittston Area, 4 p.m.
Boys basketball: Pittston Area at Hazleton Area, 7:15 p.m.
Boys basketball: MMI Prep at Wyoming Area, 7:15 p.m.
SATURDAY, 1/24
Wrestling: Pittston Area, Wyoming Area in Coal Cracker Tournament at Lehighton, 9 a.m.
Girls basketball: North Schuylkill at Pittston Area (NL), 2:15 p.m.