MONDAY, 1/19

Girls basketball: Pittston Area at Dallas, 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball: Tunkhannock at Wyoming Area, 7:15 p.m.

TUESDAY, 1/20

Boys and girls swimming: Pittston Area at Wilkes-Barre Area, 4 p.m.

Boys and girls swimming: Wyoming Valley West at Wyoming Area, 4 p.m.

Boys basketball: Wyoming Area at Tunkhannock, 6:45 p.m.

Wrestling: Pittston Area at Benton (NL), 7 p.m.

Boys basketball: Dallas at Pittston Area, 7:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, 1/21

Wrestling: Lake-Lehman at Wyoming Area, 7 p.m.

Wrestling: Pittston Area at Wyoming Valley West, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, 1/22

Girls basketball: Wyoming Area at MMI Prep (varsity only), 6 p.m.

Girls basketball: Hazleton Area at Pittston Area, 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, 1/23

Wrestling: Pittston Area, Wyoming Area in Coal Cracker Tournament at Lehighton, TBA

Boys and girls swimming: Wyoming Area at Pittston Area, 4 p.m.

Boys basketball: Pittston Area at Hazleton Area, 7:15 p.m.

Boys basketball: MMI Prep at Wyoming Area, 7:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, 1/24

Wrestling: Pittston Area, Wyoming Area in Coal Cracker Tournament at Lehighton, 9 a.m.

Girls basketball: North Schuylkill at Pittston Area (NL), 2:15 p.m.