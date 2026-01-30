SUNDAY, 2/1
Boys basketball: Pittston Area at Wilkes-Barre Area, 7:15 p.m.
MONDAY, 2/2
Boys and girls swimming: Nanticoke at Wyoming Area, 4 p.m.
Girls basketball: Holy Redeemer at Wyoming Area, 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball: Wyoming Valley West at Pittston Area, 7:15 p.m.
TUESDAY, 2/3
Boys and girls swimming: Pittston Area at Wyoming Seminary, 4 p.m.
Boys basketball: Pittston Area at Wyoming Valley West, 7:15 p.m.
Boys basketball: Wyoming Area at Holy Redeemer, 7:15 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, 2/4
Boys and girls swimming: Tunkhannock at Wyoming Area, 4 p.m.
Girls basketball: Wyoming Area at Wyoming Seminary (varsity only), 6 p.m.
Girls basketball: Pittston Area at Berwick, 7:15 p.m.
THURSDAY, 2/5
Boys basketball: Nanticoke at Pittston Area, 7:15 p.m.
Boys basketball: Wyoming Seminary at Wyoming Area, 7:15 p.m.
SATURDAY, 2/7
Boys basketball: Pittston Area at Wyoming Area (NL), 1:45 p.m.
Girls basketball: Pittston Area at Tunkhannock (NL), 6:45 p.m.