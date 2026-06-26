Penn State was an attractive option for Ella Campenni from the time being a college athlete was developing into a viable possibility.

An off-season coaching overhaul in the Lady Lions program made the school even more attractive to Campenni, helping convince her that it was time to make an early decision.

The United States Junior National Team member, who is heading into her junior season with Wyoming Area’s powerhouse program, gave her verbal commitment last weekend to accept a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I scholarship offer from Penn State.

“I think every Pennsylvania kid’s dream growing up is to play for Penn State,” said Campenni, a first-team Class A all-state selection as a sophomore. “That was really rooted in me.”

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Through her time with USA Field Hockey, Campenni was already familiar with Hannah Prince, who made the move from St. Joseph’s to take over at Penn State.

“They recently got a new coaching staff,” Campenni said. “I’ve worked with (Prince) a few times through USA. I love the way she coaches. I love the energy from the coaches.”

Campenni has also gotten to know associate head coach Mark Wadsley and assistant coaches Ally Hammel and Janelle Ward.

“All of their drive is wanting to turn that program around,” Campenni said. “They want to play for Big Ten titles, win championships, play in the NCAAs.

“I really want to be a part of that.”

Penn State went 2-6 in the Big Ten and 7-10 overall in 2025.

Campenni, who plans to study on a pre-law path, is coming off her first international competition, a trip to Europe earlier this summer.

“It’s just so good to be playing with people who are always communicating, knowing where to be, wanting to get better, asking what they can do to get better,” Campenni said. “The coaching staff is so supportive, too with so many things that I now can bring back to Wyoming Area and my club team (Electric Surge).”

Campenni played as an outside back for Team USA, but is also a prospect as a midfielder, the position she plays for the Lady Warriors.

Wyoming Area was unbeaten into the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state semifinals in Campenni’s freshman year and lost in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 and District 2 Class A championship games in her sophomore season when it went 15-4.